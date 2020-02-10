Rebel MP Llew O’Brien does a great job: Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison has said that a rebel MP who has left the coalition is “doing a great job” and insists that not everything is as it appears after Llew O’Brien left the coalition to to sit on the cross bench.

Mr. O’Brien, a little-known former police officer and Barnaby Joyce supporter, seemed to be weakening the prime minister’s narrow majority on Sunday evening after telling relatives that he would no longer be in the party room.

In practice, this means that he has no vote in future leadership votes, but he has told the Prime Minister that he guarantees trust and care. That is, he would not support censure applications that could overthrow the government.

Oddly enough, as a member of the government, he will also attend meetings in the coalition’s party room, but not those of the Nationals.

The opposition quickly took advantage of Mr. O’Brien’s decision and suggested that he be the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr. O’Brien accepted the nomination and was elected in a secret ballot with 67-75 votes.

With a lead of 67-75, the member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien was elected deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

At Question Time, Labor leader Anthony Albanese highlighted the split and asked, “How can the Prime Minister claim to have a stable government when the Nationals decided on the day the bushfire victims were paid respect, a challenge to have for the leadership? and today a national party member quit and threatened government control over the house. If Australia needs a stable government, why do we have a coalition of chaos? “

However, the prime minister insisted that this was not the case.

“The opposition leader does not represent the situation in the government at all. Not at all, ”he said.

“Here are all of our members, and the member for Wide Bay is at the top. He is doing a great job.

“What do we have from them? Any way. They are for tax cuts, they are against tax cuts, they are for the drought fund, they are against the drought fund. “

Mr. O’Brien has been considered a flight risk for some time and is a long-term supporter of an independent corruption commission.

In a statement, he said he continued to consider himself a member of the Morrison government.

“When Queensland LNP members come to Canberra, they are either in the Nationals Party Room or the Liberal Party Room. However, my decision today means that I don’t want to sit in one of the two party rooms, ”he said.

“As a member of the LNP, I will remain in the Liberal and Nationals party space, which means that I will remain a member of the government.

“I support the government and I support Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and any decision I make in Canberra will continue to be in Wide Bay’s best interests.”

Mr. Joyce said the Queensland Parliament’s decision to quit the party was “sad,” and former resource minister Matt Canavan, who stepped down from the cabinet to support Mr. Joyce’s failed push for the leadership of the Nationals, said , this has nothing to do with leadership.

Mr. O’Brien made the overflow request, which allowed Mr. Joyce to raise objections.

“I don’t think it has to do with these things. I hope that Michael, along with everyone on the Nationals team, does his best to keep Llew in our midst,” said Senator Canavan.

“Obviously there have been some frustrations and disagreements within the Nationals. We can agree to disagree.”

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said in practice that it was business as usual.

“Llew O’Brien will continue to sit in our coalition party space as a LNP member in Queensland and continue to support the government,” Cormann told ABC News.

“I am not aware of the advantages and disadvantages of the intra-party party, but in terms of the basics, Llew O’Brien is a member of the LNP, remains a member of the common party space and continues to support the government. He made that clear to the Prime Minister. “

Mr. Joyce said Mr. O’Brien was “a good companion and a good companion”.

“It’s incredibly sad,” Joyce told ABC News.

“We want to keep him on the team, the former vice president of the LNP, a person with so many years of experience in the police force, a good companion and a good buddy.”