Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, charged with killing lawmaker Linda Collins-Smith, charged with murder for rent

Woman awaiting trial for allegedly killing former Arkansas state senator was charged with new charges on Tuesday after promising fellow prisoners that she would give them “gold and silver” to assassinate the victim’s ex-husband and his new wife, prosecutors said.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, who pleaded not guilty to several charges in the June murder of former state senator Linda Collins-Smith, was slapped with two counts of solicitation to commit murder and two counts of solicitation for falsify physical evidence in connection with the elaborate conspiracy which she allegedly attempted to orchestrate from prison.

Former Collins-Smith campaign staff member has been behind bars since June 14 – 10 days after the 57-year-old Republican was found fatally stabbed and wrapped in a blanket under a tarp at the end of her driveway in Pocahontas , Arkansas.

Authorities at the time said O’Donnell was filmed removing Collins-Smith’s home surveillance cameras on May 28, 2019 – the last day the politician was seen alive – but did not not specified the details of the murder due to a gag order. O’Donnell, 49, faces the death penalty for the original murder charges and is being held without bail in Jackson County.

“These new charges further state that the police have arrested the right person. Rebecca O’Donnell’s threats are being dealt with very seriously but have not dissuaded our faith in what we are committed to: justice for Linda, “said the Collins-Smith family in a statement to The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and best wishes.”

Several prison informants say O’Donnell attempted to hire two fellow inmates to carry out a murder-suicide at the home of former lawmaker, former state judge Phil Smith, on an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

In an interview on November 7, one of the inmates told a special Arkansas State police officer that O’Donnell wanted her to “shoot or hang Mr. Smith” and include a “suicide note” that the 49-year-old woman had written by hand, the affidavit says. The same inmate was then ordered to make a bag to give the impression that his new wife “was about to leave him,” said the affidavit.

Prosecutors allege that O’Donnell told other inmates that “Phill Smith must be killed” so that “the charges are dropped.” In exchange for the beatings, inmates were told they could take a “gold and silver” bag at Smith’s home – which investigators said was estimated to be between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000 during his divorce.

O’Donnell, in addition to working on the Collins-Smith campaign, had served as a witness in the couple’s acrimonious divorce, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The former campaign staff member also allegedly attempted to enlist inmates at Randolph County Jail to detonate his 2005 Honda Civic so that it could “destroy any evidence” that could be used in his murder trial because that “the police had planted things in his truck,” declares the affidavit. In addition to that, they allegedly asked two detainees to kill a judge and a prosecutor related to his murder case.

The prosecutor, Henry Boyce, was removed from the case in December without giving a reason.

“My family’s faith in Becky is unwavering. We cannot imagine that the evidence will actually support these allegations. The allegations challenge credibility. I will not even comment on the informant’s extensive criminal history, but rather wait to see if the state produces credible evidence at trial, “said Tim Loggains, fiancé of O’Donnell, in a statement.

One inmate told police that, although she had never considered killing Smith, she feared that a “more gullible” inmate could do so. The other three detainees who reported O’Donnell also said they refused the murder requests.

O’Donnell’s defense lawyer Lee Short denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News, casting doubt on the detainees’ credibility, insisting that they were pressured to offer information for a hardly reduced. Short did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

“It’s not surprising at all – inmates do it all the time,” said Short. “In high profile cases, particularly homicides, people tend to seek opportunities to improve their situation by making statements against people.”

Collins-Smith was first elected to the State Senate in 2014, but lost her candidacy for re-election in 2018. Prior to her term in the Senate, the legislator served in the State House of Representatives. 2011 to 2013. After being elected Democrat, Collins-Smith changed parties just months after taking office, citing a change in “ideals”.

