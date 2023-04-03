Reasons to buy a mixed-reality headset, according to Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently explained that this technological device could have various uses, including commercial and communications.

The company will launch the virtual reality headset in the coming months.

According to the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, Apple’s expected mixed virtual reality headset would have various creative uses. The technological device, about which very little is known so far, could be available in the coming months.

In an interview granted to GQ, Cook was sparing about the existence of the virtual reality headset, but he did talk about the uses it would have and why the public would be interested in acquiring this novel headset.

Cook explained that from uses in the world of art and communication to “creative” applications, whether individual, commercial, or in creative environments.

“The idea that you could overlay the physical world with things from the digital world could greatly enhance people’s communication, people’s connection,” he said.

Despite the fact that there are a number of virtual reality devices on the market and their use as a communication tool is nothing new, Apple’s headset has attracted interest. Already in 2021, on the occasion of the launch of the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg referred to the subject.

Zuckerberg indicated that virtual reality’s goal was to change how people communicate. Meta has since invested huge amounts of money in developing and strengthening Reality Labs, its virtual reality business.

Tim Cook admits a change of vision

When asked by GQ about his comments in 2015 regarding Google’s attempt to create a virtual reality play, Cook acknowledged that his perspective on the topic has since changed.

He expressed that when “presented with something new that says you were wrong, admit it and go forward instead of continuing to hunker down and say why you’re right.”

From now on, the primary beneficiaries of the virtual reality products Apple launches will be its own creative users. Cook says they have always been present in the company’s business model.

For example, reality technology would make it possible to project a piece of artwork on a pane of glass, the use of which for either creative or educational purposes would be very useful, the Apple CEO said.

“It’s the idea that there is this environment that may be even better than just the real world—to overlay the virtual world on top of it might be an even better world,” Cook mentioned.

And he added that it would be useful “If it could accelerate creativity if it could just help you do things that you do all day long, and you didn’t really think about doing them in a different way.”

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, due to the current pessimistic environment about the economy’s performance, he has analyzed very well how Apple users will receive these headphones.

Headset sales estimates

In January, Bloomberg said that Apple planned to sell about one million product units in the first year. These headsets represent an effort by the company to create a 3D version of the iPhone operating system. The device would feature eye-tracking and hand-tracking systems, which could be a substantial difference from other competing products.

The headset would cost around $3,000, and its name could be Reality Pro. They would be used for virtual meetings and would have immersive video, as Bloomberg revealed at the time.

With this launch, Apple enters into competition with Meta Platforms Inc. in the area of virtual reality, which it has dominated until now. Analysts say Apple is implementing a high-risk tactic to expand into other areas.