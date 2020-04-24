I can still remember following my mom around the kitchen of our little apartment when I was a kid, often covered in chocolate and still too short to look over the counter when I saw how she mixed a piece of fresh chocolate chip cookies. She taught me how to bake at a young age, and my memories with her probably play a big role in why I still bake so much today. With so much time to kill as I continue to social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I bake a storm: a bread with banana bread, a homemade lemon cake, a bundle of snickerdoodles, coconut cheesecake, and more. For me, baking just warms the soul.

Although I still haven’t ignored the “exact” part of baking (“It’s like science!” – my mom), my bakes still turn out to be pretty good. Sometimes, though, I just need to relax in a different way – that’s where Netflix comes in, specifically the only cooking show I’ve ever considered really healthy: The Great British Baking Show. Some cooking competitions, from Heakele no Masterchef Junior, involve an overwhelming (but entertaining) experience full of screaming, swearing, screaming and harsh criticism. Mar The Great British Baking Show radiates the bells and whistles that are intended to make traditional cooking competitions appealing. Instead, it combines all the best elements of a bakeshow and adds a giggle of British charm, cooking a fun and heartwarming series worth adding to your Netflix queue.

For anyone who has not had the opportunity to watch Mary Berry enjoy a space-spiked chantilly cream, the show follows 12 home bakers of varying skill levels, as they compete week in week in three challenges (the signature bake, the technical challenge, and the show-stopper challenge) to determine who will become Star Baker and who will go home. As much as it is a competition, it is also a show about creativity, friendship, bad jokes, and heartwarming moments between people who love cake. That, really, who can’t relate? (I know I can.) Here are some of the reasons this show holds such a special place in my heart and helps me to sink in now, when I need it most.