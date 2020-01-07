Loading...

Last month, Qualcomm signaled the correct start of the 5G era by including 5G modems in both their flagship and mid-range chips for 2020. Today, Realme is introducing their 5G option, starting in China, with the Realme X50 5G.

While CES continues to roll in Las Vegas and brings endless announcements from the upcoming US state, Realme, through GSM Arena, has done its best to announce their first 5G phone the X50 5G in China. On the surface, the phone has an impressive 120 Hz, 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen, with a perforation hole with two cameras, which hides 8 MP ultra-wide and 16 MP standard selfie cameras.

All around, the X50 5G offers a 64 MP main sensor that uses 4-in-1 binning to deliver high quality 16 MP shots. Backing up the main sensor, you will also find 12 MP telephoto, 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro cameras, which cover almost all the bases of modern smartphone camera needs and wishes.

Under the hood, the Realme X50 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and can be supplemented with 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The 4,200 mAh battery lasts all day, but can also be quickly supplemented with 30W VOOC 4.0 charging support.

What makes the X50 5G truly unique, however, is that it is the first phone that Realme has delivered without the stock version of the ColorOS skin from Oppo. Instead, the phone uses a modified version of ColorOS with the name “Realme UI”. Whether that is good or not is yet to be seen, since Realme closed last year by introducing advertisements on their devices.

The Realme X50 5G is now for sale in China, with prices from ¥ 2,499 and up to ¥ 2,999.

