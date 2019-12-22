Really useful technology for your smart home

Loading...

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

If you are thinking of taking advantage of the variety of smart home devices, but do not want to break the bank and spend thousands of dollars, you can start updating your home little by little with these smart devices to adapt to your lifestyle.

You may want to start with some smart lighting, or a doorbell, or you can completely replace your current sound system. Choose what you choose, these gadgets will certainly improve your smart home.

Useful technology for the smart home

Divulge: ZDNet can earn a commission for the products presented on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Wuuk

Wuuk Doorbell for $ 79

The Wuuk doorbell works over Wi-Fi eliminating the need for cables. It can be mounted on the door with tape and will detect movement near the door to alert you that there is someone there. Its HDR camera offers a resolution of 1536×1536 over 162 degrees, minimizing blind spots. The system uses two methods to collect video sequences.

Data can be stored locally using SD card storage, or can be captured, recorded and stored 48 hours of footage in the cloud storage, which is then overwritten. It has facial recognition so you can configure who are family and friends who visit.

You do not have hidden fees for data storage or subscription charges. The company also offers an optional cloud storage service for $ 3 / month per camera, which allows you to save seven days of rolling stock.

Novostella

Novostella 20W Smart RGB Projectors for $ 90

At first glance, these look like common reflectors, but match them with the application and its 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and become dimmable lights of various colors, multiple tones, bright and warm with a variety of programs to select the outdoor environment You can adjust the intensity of the light from warm white to light white and any other color you can imagine.

They are your outdoor ambient lights for your garden or terrace area. You can configure the lights through the application to turn off after a predetermined time, or create a time to turn them on.

You can even configure different groups of lights for different lighting intensities. You can also control the lights with Google Assistant or Alexa, which is an interesting feature.

My only criticism of these fabulous lights is that the power cord is too short for most places where I want to mount the reflectors, a small problem worth solving if you want fabulous lighting outside the house.

Nest

Thermostatic control and Nest application for $ 245

There is nothing better than knowing that heating decreases and saves energy when you are away. The Nest thermostatic control is connected to your application, allowing you to turn on the hot water 40 minutes before arriving home to enjoy that pleasant steam bath on a cold day.

The Nest application allows you to change the ambient temperature from your smartphone. Its programmable thermostat allows you to efficiently control your heating. You can control up to 20 thermostats in your home.

It will adjust to your preferred temperatures, taking into account how well your home is isolated, and will take into account the outdoor climate. Use your phone's location to make sure you're not heating an empty house.

It is easy to install and is compatible with most domestic heating systems and will work with Alexa so you can control the temperature using your voice when you are at home.

Velux

VELUX active control for $ 185

If you have electric or solar Velux blinds and skylights, you can use this active control panel with preset programs to act as a climate control function for your home. The control panel will control a group of skylights with the same configuration. Very useful for climate control when the sun rises.

Sonos

Sonos system for $ 597

With Sonos Connect, a speaker and a Wi-Fi booster system, you can create a dedicated Wi-Fi system for listening. You can add speakers wherever you want for stereo sounds and surround sounds in each room.

The speakers are also easy to pair with the Sonos and Airplay application. If you love stereo sounds, you will need to have two speakers in each room. There is a wide range of Sonos devices, so you can keep buying them until you have the full range of sounds in your home.

ring

Doorbell for $ 589

The ring bell is very useful. If visitors approach your door, you will receive a notification when motion is detected. Your mobile phone will receive an alert so you can see and talk to the person at the door and listen to what he says. You can also use Ring on your tablet or PC.

The bell works with batteries and must be recharged every three months or so. If you prefer, you can use the doorbell in wired mode to make sure you have permanent power. You can check the visitors before the door, even when you don't get the bell alert.

If you have the really useful Ring Protect service, video recording can be activated on your doorbell. You can also use Alexa to make the ring record 1080p HD video with infrared night vision. It is also useful to check if your pets have been fed when you are away.

Hue lights for $ 130

Hue lights allow you to create an environment for any room. You can connect up to 3 Hue playback lights to a power supply unit. The lights, which last up to 25,000 hours, can be controlled using voice via Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant.

Hue is also combined with existing Nest products and Samsung systems. You need to buy a Hue hub to get all the functions of your system. This is a fantastic way to create ambient lighting for every room in your home, and you can change the lights at will.