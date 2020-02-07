Realization Par has collaborated with a very cool singer and we are for it

Get to know the collaboration that you didn’t know you needed. Cult Australian brand Réalisation Par is working with Elton John for a limited edition collection that pays tribute to the singer’s most iconic songs and costumes, and when you’ve seen Rocket Man, you know you want something tasty.

The 14-part limited-edition collection consists of six reworked, characteristic Réalisation styles and eight new pieces, including vintage band pieces, silk party outfits, a close-fitting jumpsuit from the 70s and a special embroidered silk scarf.

They are all cleverly named after Elton numbers. There is Amoreena, a cloud-printed button by dress, and Tiny Dancer, a metal mini dress inspired by the singer’s Hammersmith 78 concert Chinois outfit.

SHOP IN THE COLLECTION OF ELTON x REALIZATION PAR

Of course you also have the Rocket Man, an ode to Elton’s kettle suits and printed t-shirts. All styles are priced between £ 65 and £ 230.

Elton said about the collaboration: “It’s great to see how my music has inspired this fantastic collection – I hope all Dreamgirls like to wear it as much as I enjoyed playing the songs and performing for my fans! ‘

As a bonus, Realization will donate a percentage of the profit directly to the Elton John Charitable trust, which he set up with David Furnish to contribute to charity outside the HIV / AIDS world. This trust supports: UNICEF, The Breast Cancer research foundation, Morris Animal Foundation and more.