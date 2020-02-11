Reality Steve speaks of a rumor that Peter Weber ran away with the producer while filming

Did the Bachelor Peter Weber run away with a producer? Credit: ABC

Bachelor star Peter Weber is possibly one of the most controversial bachelor stars because he made decisions while filming.

One of the main reasons why people don’t dig him out is that he keeps bragging about his pristine season.

Now there is a new rumor about the result, in which a Bachelor producer was involved.

Apparently people think Peter is with producer Julie LaPlaca because the two are often seen together and she publishes photos of him on social media.

But there is an important person who does not see it that way.

Peter Weber is not a producer

Reality Steve, who spoils the seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, reveals that the rumor is nothing but garbage. On Twitter, he revealed that the rumor makes no sense and that people are desperately trying to crack the code of who chose Peter.

But the producer is not the one.

I make it as easy as possible for everyone, because now I’m just being asked: it’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing there, it makes no sense and people are desperately reaching for straws because the end is not over yet.

Hope that clears things up. https://t.co/ZFjdFSDJSz

– RealitySteve (@ RealitySteve) February 8, 2020

An article from Women’s Health Magazine describes a theory of how all parts fit together. This theory includes everything from the locations after the film Julie went to Australia and Peter’s mother said “take her home” to the theory that Chris Harrison’s comment that “anything can happen” apparently implies that Peter did it Letting women down for a producer.

When a supporter pointed out that it might be a possibility because Steve hadn’t spoiled the season yet, Steve said that he didn’t care what people thought. He knows that Peter is not with Julie.

People can choose to believe what they want. I don’t care I know he’s not with Julie and I said that. It’s a theory, not a spoiler. Theories are guesswork.

– RealitySteve (@ RealitySteve) February 10, 2020

One of the supposed clues is right on her Instagram. The two were reportedly in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

She poses in a photo and many of her followers claim that Peter is right there in the background and that this photo only proves that they are together, but hiding it.

Peter Weber’s unspoiled season has nothing to do with pregnancy either

At the end of January, there was a rumor that Peter might have gotten one of the candidates pregnant while filming, so the season is unaffected. It was also shared that Peter’s end is not a traditional end as viewers know.

The rumor suggested that Peter had to deal with the pregnancy because it affected his final decision. But reality Steve has revealed that this rumor is nothing but fiction. According to his sources, Peter didn’t get anyone pregnant.

From this moment on, Peter’s final result still has to be spoiled.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.