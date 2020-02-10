Reality Steve denies important bachelor theory that Peter ends up with his producer

Bachelor Peter Weber has six future women’s perspectives to choose from on The Bachelor, and there is still no information about who he chooses at the end. So far, bachelor fans and viewers only know that “this season is different from everyone else,” said Chris Harrison at Good Morning America last month. “You really don’t know how it will end until the end. It’s possible that it’s not over yet.”

As a result of no bachelor final spoilers, a theory about who Weber eventually became became a conspiratorial fan. Redditor Krallie thinks Weber ends up with bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca and even mentioned the reasons why they think it is plausible.

First Weber and LaPlaca spent New Year’s Eve with his family. “View her tagged photos, there is a photo of his father with her and their family at dinner,” wrote the fan.

He also posted a video on Instagram that same day and tagged the producer in it, but it doesn’t seem like they were trying to keep their “relationship” a secret. Weber was also on TV on New Year’s Eve.

Second, a friend who follows LaPlaca posted a picture of himself with Peter and tagged LaPlaca. “The caption says something about” an unexpected end indeed, “wrote the fan.

Third, a photo of LaPlaca with a Seahawks hat was tagged on January 12. The important detail of this photo is that Weber is a fan of Seahawks.

Fourth, LaPlaca placed a photo of himself in New York, with Weber behind her (his back was to the camera). Former single Hannah Brown responded to the producer’s message and wrote: “This is really cute Jules. I approve.”

Fifth, according to the Redditor, LaPlaca shared on Instagram Stories that she spent a lot of time with Weber and his family at home.

Sixthly, in the previews of the show, Weber admits that he is ‘crazy about love’ for someone, but fans of Bachelor Nation have never seen that chemistry with anyone in the show.

Reality Steve also rejected the speculation on Twitter and wrote: “Go make this as simple as possible for everyone, because it is all I am asked now: it is waste, there is absolutely nothing wrong, it makes no sense and people grab desperate for straws bc the end is not yet known. Hope everything clarifies. “

Apart from all the ‘evidence’ that Krallie has found, there is another photo of the pair posing for the camera. The two, however, clearly worked on something that had to do with Bachelor, given Weber in his pilot uniform and the LaPlaca earpiece.

LaPlaca has also shared candid photos of herself with other bachelor and bachelorette participants on her Instagram – notably Hannah Brown, Colton Underwood, Blake Horstmann, Bill Dixon, and Jason Tartick. It is also not unusual for producers to become friends because they spend a lot of time together, so it makes sense why LaPlaca has photos of herself with past Bachelor stars on her social media channels.

Although Reality Steve denies the theory, fans must continue to speculate about who Weber could be the winner.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

