Reality Steve Bachelor Spoilers 2020: Rose Ceremony # 6 Eliminations Revealed

In the last episode of The Bachelor, viewers Peter Weber and the women watched Costa Rica leave.

It was an eventful journey for everyone. First Peter cut off his head, which was so serious that he had to be hospitalized and needed a reported 22 stitches. The women then set out for the model of Cosmopolitan’s Swimsuit Fashion Shoot in the La Fortuna Waterfall, where Victoria Fuller was chosen as the magazine’s cover model (which was later released by Cosmopolitan’s editor-in-chief Jessica Pels after Victoria F. allegedly modeled clothing with a offensive slogan). Peter also had to say goodbye to Shiann Lewis and Lexi Buchanan at the fifth elimination of the rose ceremony.

With a competition restriction from 12 to 10 women and then to 6, Bachelor Nation fans can again expect more eliminations in the sixth rose ceremony of the season.

Read on for large spoilers for rose ceremony # 6!

For rose ceremony # 6, the group goes to Santiago, Chile!

The group date of the show this time consists of six women: Sydney Hightower, Madison Prewett, Victoria Paul, Kelsey Weier, Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker. The group played in their own telenovela entitled El Amor de Pedro? On the date you also see Madison “beating” someone from the seasonal example of the show.

According to Reality Steve, Victoria Paul and Peter sit down to talk that they are not on the same page in life or in romance. The two decided to separate each other. It is not yet known how the show will present their farewell.

Reality Steve also speculated that Victoria’s reason to leave may have to do with her crowing successor to Miss Louisiana the day after she left and the “timing” was “too convenient.”

Regarding who received roses before the sixth rose ceremony, Hannah Ann Sluss received the one-on-one date rose with Peter, while Victoria Fuller gets another one-on-one date rose when they train horses and watch a rodeo.

According to Reality Steve, Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn were both also eliminated during their two-on-one date with Peter before they even reached the rose ceremony.

Regarding who was subsequently eliminated – alongside Victoria P., Tammy and Mykenna, who were eliminated earlier in the episode – it was time to say goodbye to Sydney – bringing the competition down from 10 to 6!

The women who continue to Lima, Peru are Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Madison, Kelley, Kelsey and Natasha.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

