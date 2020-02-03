Reality Steve Bachelor Spoilers 2020: Rose Ceremony # 5 Eliminations Revealed

Before the fourth rose ceremony on the Bachelor even took place, there were two one-on-one dates and later after much drama among the women.

While Peter had a good time with Kelsey Weier on his one-on-one date with her, the date of Victoria F. was a different story. She and Peter went to Cedar Point and later attended a Chase Rice concert. According to Reality Steve, Victoria F. has a dating history with the American country singer before joining The Bachelor. She had no idea he would perform until they got there. Later that night, Alayah, who was eliminated and then shortly afterwards, revealed to the dating history of the Victoria F. group with the singer. After quite a few attacks on Alayah by many of the women, she decided that she no longer wanted to stay on the show. Unfortunately we had to say goodbye again to Kiarra Norman, Savannah Mullins and Deandra Kanua during the rose ceremony.

In the fifth rose ceremony of The Bachelor, Reality Steve disintegrates who will eliminate the following and other details of the rose ceremony.

Read on for large spoilers for rose ceremony # 5!

After everyone, or especially everyone, had a wonderful time in Cleveland, we are now on our way to Costa Rica!

While Peter was expecting the arrival of the rest of his participants, he had a stressful day at the golf course. Holding two glasses, Peter slipped and one of the glasses cut his head seriously. The facial injury was so serious that he had to be admitted to the hospital and needed 22 stitches. Fortunately the Bachelor star would be fine and he was back the next day for his one-on-one dates with Sydney Hightower and Kelley Flanagan!

The next step was the group date. This time, Madison Prewett, Victoria Paul, Shiann Lewis, Victoria F., Lexi Buchanan, Natasha Parker, Mykenna Dorn, Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey and Tammy Ly will model for Cosmopolitan’s Swimsuit Fashion Shoot at the La Fortuna Waterfall.

According to Reality Steve, Sydney received the one-one-one date rose, while Kelley earned the group date rose.

Unfortunately, like all previous rose ceremonies before, Peter had to say goodbye to two people: Shiann and Lexi.

For more spoilers read Peter’s last 4 and last 2 here!

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Do you want to deliver exclusive Bachelor’s content (news, spoilers, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive reality TV email!