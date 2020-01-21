Reality Steve Bachelor Spoilers 2020: Rose Ceremony # 4 Eliminations Revealed

At the third rose ceremony on The Bachelor, fans Alayah Benavidez, Jasmine Nguyen, Sarah Coffin and Alexa Caves were sent home. On Monday, January 20, episode of the iconic ABC dating show, we got to see that the participants started a pillow fight – and there was enough to pull her in one match – wow! And one pillow hunter even managed to steal a kiss from The Bachelor Peter Weber. After the group day with pillow fights, the bachelor and the women gathered for a pool party, with Peter sniffing around for information about what the other ladies thought of Alayah – and it turns out she is a liar and manipulator! Good thing he packed her! In the fourth rose ceremony of The Bachelor, Reality Steve disintegrates who will eliminate the following and other details of the rose ceremony.

Read on for large spoilers for rose ceremony # 4!

It’s time for the one-on-one dates!

Victoria Fuller and Peter went to Cedar Point and had the whole park to themselves for a day and later attended a Chase Rice concert. According to Reality Steve, Victoria F. has a history with the American country singer. Before Victoria F. came to The Bachelor, she was dating or fooling around with him. She had no idea who the musical artist would be until they got there, and this resulted in her turning red with shame.

Regarding the group date, 13 women will play a flag football match at Browns Stadium called the “Bachelor Bowl”. The happy group date ladies are Hannah Ann, Lexi, Mykenna, Deandra, Natasha, Victoria P., Tammy, Kelley, Sydney, Shiann, Kiarra, Savannah and Madison.

After the fun group date it was time for the after-party, and that’s where the drama really started. According to Reality Steve, Alayah returns to the show and appears during the after-party to confront Peter! She says she was sent home during the last rose ceremony because of the wrong information Peter heard from her about the others. She then tells him the truth and he finally gives her the group date! And the other participants were not happy that Alayah received the group date rose.

Another thing that was revealed at the party by Alayah was the past of Victoria F. that she shares with the other girls. None of the other women knew that Victoria F. and Chase Rice were dating. It is speculated that Victoria F. did not share this information with Peter either. The women then surround Victoria F., and there she goes to Alayah about how she didn’t care who she had a date with, how disrespectful she was, and so on.

Fans can also expect a new one-on-one date! Kelsey Weier and Peter attended the Cleveland Area Soap Box Derby Race in downtown Cleveland. After watching the soapbox races, the two ate dinner on the Nautica Queen, a cruise ship dinner, and then watched a fireworks show. Kelsey then receives the one-on-one date rose.

At the cocktail party just before the fourth rose ceremony, Alayah and Peter sit down and talk. According to Reality Steve, he speculates that Peter asked her if she “wanted to leave after she felt she had been attacked in the house,” or “changed her mind and told her to leave because he gave her the group date when she came back caused too many problems. Reality Steve also said that “Alayah left alone. That same night, Peter Victoria brings P. and Alayah to the same room as a way to resolve their conflict, but it is unknown what words they have exchanged. Alayah felt that no one in the house was by her side and after the Victoria F. incident she just wanted to leave.

During the rose ceremony, fans Kiarra Norman, Savannah Mullins and Deandra Kanu see eliminated. Although Alayah returned during the after-party group date and received a rose, she decided to leave before the rose ceremony began.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

