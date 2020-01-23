Reality Steve Bachelor Spoilers 2020: Rose Ceremony # 3 Eliminations Revealed

Bachelor Nation fans were blessed with another 3-hour episode of season 24’s The Bachelor! On Monday, January 13, episode of the show, viewers were shown the second half of Hannah Brown’s meltdown, Peter Weber told her he “can’t do this anymore”, the # ChampagneGate drama between Hannah Ann and Kelsey, and got over finally to abandon Lauren Jones, Payton Moran and Courtney Perry. In the third rose ceremony of the season we see the competition going from 19 to 15 women! If you want to know who will be eliminated for next week’s Bachelor’s episode, Reality Steve breaks up who will be eliminating the following and other details of the rose ceremony.

Read on for large spoilers for rose ceremony # 3!

Participants Tammy Ly, Alayah Benavidez, Sarah Coffin, Kelley Flanagan, Sydney Hightower, Shiann Lewis, Kiarra Norman and Savannah Mullins are all going on a group date that will involve a pillow fight at Cowboy Palace Saloon! The group date challenge is entitled Demi’s Extreme Pillow Fight – an appropriate and “creative” name. The jury members for this group date are Chris Harrison and Fred Willard.

After beating each other with pillows, the only two remaining in the competition were Alayah and Sydney, who very quickly became very aggressive. According to Reality Steve, the two ‘fought’ each other three or four different times on the same day, while all others fought only once. He also says that this has clearly been manipulated by the producer. At a certain point in the final, Alayah and Sydney drew her! The woman who came to the top was none other than Alayah!

Another spoiler from the pillow fight date also shows Sarah, who at one point got a pillow around her neck, so Weber took her aside and the two kissed each other!

During the afterparty later that evening, Sydney opened it to her to feel that there was someone in the house who was acting differently to the camera than the rest of the women, but she didn’t mention a specific name. Reality Steve, however, assumes that she was talking about Alayah.

There is usually a cocktail party, but it is canceled in favor of a pool party instead. This is where the drama begins between Sydney and Victoria P. vs. Alayah. So the pool party is about Weber asking the women what they think of Alayah, and many of the women did not have many nice things to say about their fellow participants. During the pool party, Victoria P. reveals to Weber in a surprising movement what she thinks of her ‘friend’ (because she knew Alayah before the show) and says that she is a liar and a manipulative person.

Unfortunately, Alayah Benavidez, Jasmine Nguyen, Sarah Coffin and Alexa Caves do not receive a rose in the third ceremony of the season and are eliminated.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

