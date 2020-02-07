Reality Steve Bachelor Spoilers 2020: Peter’s Hometown Data Revealed

On the episode of Monday, February 10, Bachelor Nation fans and viewers do not see a rose ceremony!

As with any season, if a participant receives a rose on a date, they then go to the hometown dates. However, if a participant did not receive one, they were automatically sent home. There has recently been a trend not to hold a rose ceremony before the birthplace of the city, and this trend applies to the Peter Weber season.

In the final episode of The Bachelor, we finally know who Peter’s last six are: Natasha Parker, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett, Kelley Flanagan, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss. And in the end we know that two women must be sent home.

Read on for the most important date spoilers of the Bachelor 2020 home town!

Peter goes on a group date with Kelley, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. According to Reality Steve, both Victoria F. and Hannah Ann receive a rose, but Kelley does not – meaning she is sent home.

For the one-on-one dates, both Madison Prewett and Natasha Parker get one. Unfortunately Peter decided it was time for Natasha to go home and decided to send her home while the two were on their date.

The reality Steve revealed that the date of birth of Madison Prewett would be in Auburn, Alabama, Victoria F.’s on Virginia Beach, Hannah Ann’s in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kelsey’s in Des Moines, Iowa.

During Peter’s birthplace with Madison, Peter asks her father for his blessing to marry her, but according to Reality Steve, he refuses. At the moment it is unclear how important this blessing was, but some Bachelor Nation fans speculate that Peter may have expanded the film to win her father. The blessing of Madison’s father comes forward earlier in the show, and often a parent can give their blessing as soon as their child becomes a definitive choice.

Regarding the birthplace of Victoria F., Reality Steve informed him that Victoria ‘has a terrible reputation in the Virginia Beach area for, well, being married men. As with everything, when you hear something for the first time, take it with a pinch of salt. But then the emails kept coming and coming and coming and coming all the same. In short, she was bad news, many people in Virginia Beach knew the stories about her and I should look at it more. Not only that, but if I looked deep enough, I would probably be able to find one or two marriages that have taken them apart. So I watched. And I found. And I’m not talking about this happening once or twice. The information I received told that she had done this three or four times. “

He also tweeted: “In the last 20 minutes I have heard another person called by the production to show today’s date and confront Victoria, but then they told her they would not bring her. So it seems sure her past is mentioned in the show. “

Not much is known about Hannah Ann’s birth date besides the two who went to the Smoky Mountain Ax House, where they played games against other couples and then went to her parents’ house to eat.

Regarding Kelsey’s birthplace, Reality Steve shared that the production was trying to bring Kelsey’s father to dinner on their date – Kelsey and her sister have a very controversial relationship with their father – but was quickly shut down before it could happen.

