Reality Steve Bachelor Spoilers 2020: Peter and Victoria Fuller's One-On-One Date contains her ex-chase

Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber is currently underway and we have already seen the list of women go from 32 to 15! There’s been a lot of drama from Hannah Brown’s 2-episode cameo to Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier’s #ChampagneGate incident – it’s only getting juicier. According to Reality Steve, Victoria Fuller will turn red on an upcoming one-on-one with Peter and try to keep a very uncomfortable date.

At the beginning of October Reality Steve shared details about the one-on-one date from Peter and Victoria F. during a Chase Rice concert in Ohio. Although a live concert is usually common on The Bachelor, this is even more interesting because apparently Victoria F. was actually dated to Chase Rice before coming to the show.

Reality Steve shared several photos and videos of Peter and Victoria F. on the date, who shared on Twitter: “TRUTH: I get many things emailed about participants. Before the show ever started filming, I got quite a few things about Victoria by email. One thing in the laundry list that was sent to me was that she had certainly spent time with / hanging out / dated Chase Rice pre-show … (continued) … (continued) … that’s why he follows her at IG . I don’t know how serious it was, how long it was or how / why it ended. But do not think that Victoria is 1-on-1 for 1 second, was not done on purpose. It will be interesting to see if something will happen. “

At the time she was not aware that she would see her ex on stage, but you saw her face turn red with shame and she tried to stay as strong as possible.

“Once they got off the stage, Victoria was visibly upset and talked to her producer with her arms crossed. Peter first spoke with Chase. Then Victoria went to talk to Chase behind the tent with 2 camera crews who filmed the entire time. Sooooo yes, certainly more about this story, “tweeted Reality Steve.

He then shared a few more videos and photos, including one where the couple should go upstairs and dance right in front of Chase Rice while performing on stage. “Almost the moment Victoria realizes that she is walking to a concert performed by a man she has been using up to now. And being sick to her stomach. Victoria didn’t want to be a part of it. She can’t even watch Chase, he wrote.

Despite the most incredibly uncomfortable one-on-one date, according to Peter Reality Steve it still seems to be going well between Peter and Victoria F.

After their one-on-one date and the after-party group date, Alayah returns and has interesting information about the Victoria F. She tells the women about her past with Chase Rice and how they date. The other women did not know this and immediately ran back to Victoria F. to ask for more information. She then blows to Alayah for digging into her past, calling her disrespectful, and so on. It is quite possible that Victoria F. did not tell Peter about her past with Chase Rice and may have been worried that Alayah has exposed her.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

