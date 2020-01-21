Reality Steve Bachelor Spoilers 2020: an eliminated participant returns ... and gets a rose

The heart rays of Bachelor Nation fans are drawn to the left and right. First Hannah Brown, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier appear fighting for a bottle of champagne, and the January 20 episode was all about dramatic procession Queen Alayah Benavidez.

Although Alayah did not receive a rose and was eliminated during the third rose ceremony of The Bachelor, she will find her way back into the life of Peter according to spoilers from Reality Steve. After the dramatic event, where Chris Harrison grabbed one of the roses, Peter pulled one of the producers of the show aside and told her that he was sorry to let Alayah go. Not sure if he has made the right decision or not, and worried that he will “regret it”, he will not let Alayah pass by her to “go home”.

“I thought that was the right thing to do,” he said. “But I don’t know now. I just hope I made the right decision.”

After the episode a teaser trailer appeared for what is coming, Alayah showed again and the group of women announced: “I am here to rectify what was said about me.”

WARNING: Bachelor 2020 spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Alayah returns to the show during the after-party of the group date. The beauty contest queen confronts Peter with how “she felt she had been sent home during the last rose ceremony because of incorrect information that Peter heard from others.” Alayah then searches for Peter and reveals to him that she is there for him. After their speech, Peter hands her the group date! As soon as the other women discover the rose, they clearly get upset.

Alayah, who was at home today, most likely found out about Victoria F.’s one-on-one date with Peter during the Chase Rice concert and her dating history with the American country singer.

That same night, Alayah “reveals to the women there that she had heard Victoria F. and Chase Rice,” said Reality Steve. None of the other women was aware of this information, probably because Victoria F. never told her after her one-on-one date. The women walk to Victoria F. about this and she approaches Alayah how she did not care, it was disrespectful, and so on.

“Apparently this wasn’t right with Victoria F. and Alayah was actually in a stay of execution at the house at the time,” Reality Steve wrote about what happened after the swipe of the Victoria F. on Alayah.

After everything was said and done, Alayah and Peter sat down for the fourth rose ceremony. Reality Steve speculates that they might have talked about whether she “wanted to leave because she felt attacked at home,” or that Peter “might have changed her mind and said she had to leave because he gave her the group date when she returned to cause many problems. Anyway, sources revealed to Reality Steve that Alayah “left alone,” and this time she actually disappeared forever.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Do you want to deliver exclusive Bachelor’s content (news, spoilers, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive e-mail about reality TV!