Reality Steve addresses speculation that The Bachelor Peter Weber and Hannah Sluss are together on one island

Peter and Hannan Ann seem to be triggering some rumors. Credit: ABC

Bachelor star Peter Weber claims that his end has remained untouched and that no one can find out who he chose for the last rose.

This was a big selling point this season, as no one knows who he chose or whether he is engaged.

So viewers are doing everything they can to find out what happened in Australia, where the finale was reportedly filmed by Peter.

To connect Peter and Hannah, someone recorded their Instagram activity and claimed that they had just revealed that they were together.

However, this may not be the case at all.

Peter Weber and Hannah Ann are involved in a rumor

It all started when Hannah published an Instagram story using the title “Inselzeit für mich”.

At the same time, Peter published a photo on his Instagram stories entitled “We are on this island”.

Reality Steve saw the posts and quickly found out. Hannah was in St. Simons, Georgia at a restaurant called Echo because the menu was at the top of her photo. In the meantime, Peter used his location to mark himself on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hannah Ann is at the Echo Restaurant in St. Simons, GA. It’s on the menu, which you can clearly see in front of you. Peter is in the Virgin Islands. Calm down. pic.twitter.com/zuhEBpRKPP

– RealitySteve (@ RealitySteve) February 10, 2020

He also asked the audience to calm down.

It is interesting that viewers believe that Peter chose Hannah when he defended her last month after being compared to Luke Parker.

She did and said something on the show that gave her a sense of arrogance, and the audience immediately saw her as Luke Parker’s arrogance.

Of course Peter knows Luke from Hannah Brown’s season and he quickly made the record clear and said he couldn’t disagree.

It is clear that Hannah has a special place in his heart, possibly so much that he ended up choosing her.

Peter Weber sank to four women after tonight

After tonight’s episode, there are only four women left. He started with 16 women last week and is quick to send them home, from listless connections to dramatic confrontations.

But the fans are curious which of the last four he chooses.

Peter has already annoyed that his end is far from a normal end, but viewers don’t yet know what that means.

The finale is still over a month away and since it remains untouched, a lot can still happen.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.