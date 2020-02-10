Real-time database to track deteriorating air pollution worldwide

People who are surrounded by toxic fumes on their daily journey will find out how bad the suffocating air that they really breathe is – in unprecedented details.

Worldwide, it is estimated that seven million people die each year from the effects of inhaling toxic air particles – 650,000 of them children.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 90 percent of the world’s population is forced to inhale polluted air.

Not so in Australia, where clean air is usually taken for granted.

It was only during the catastrophic bush fires this year that millions of Aussies would have experienced firsthand what it was like to inhale suffocating gases for weeks.

In December, air quality in Sydney rose 12-fold due to bushfire smoke from the nearby mega-flames in New South Wales.

It is different in countries like China and India.

There, dangerous air pollution is the daily norm for billions of people in densely populated cities.

But many would not even know how badly contaminated smog is to their health.

For example, in Africa – a continent where 1.3 billion people live – there are only 50 publicly accessible air quality monitoring stations at which dangerous particles are measured.

That will change soon.

To help people around the world monitor air pollution, the United Nations and Swiss technology company IQAir have created a huge international database that tracks air quality in real time.

People will be able to check the level of pollution in sections from cities down to certain streets (researchers have found that air quality can vary widely between suburbs and even between nearby streets).

The Victorians wore masks in December to alleviate the effects of bushfire smoke. Photo: Getty

The database, launched on Monday at the 10th World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi, reaches more than 15 million users and covers more than 7,000 cities worldwide.

Joyce Msuya, deputy executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), described air pollution as “a public health emergency and an environmental emergency that affects everyone everywhere”.

The database is designed to educate people in poorer areas – who normally do not have access to information about air quality – so that they can demand more action from their governments.

Frank Hammes, CEO of IQAir, said: “Some of the most vulnerable communities in the world are disproportionately affected by poor air quality.”

The most harmful type of particle, called PM2.5, can penetrate deep into our lungs and cardiovascular system and cause diseases such as stroke, heart disease and lung cancer.

According to real-time data, which cities had the worst air quality in the world on Monday?

The information was obtained using live data from UN and IQAir on February 10 at 12.50 p.m. (AEST). Picture: TND

Shenyang – the capital and largest city in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning – has been synonymous with unbearable air pollution for years.

The city has more than 7.2 million inhabitants and is heavily geared towards heavy industry for fossil fuels such as coal mining.

Monday’s city pollution reached 316 in the database’s air quality index. Any value above 300 is considered dangerous, while an AQI value of 0 to 50 stands for good air quality.

Chinese state media have previously accused the local government of not doing enough to combat the city’s toxic smog.

Shenyang is a major coal mining town in China. Photo: Getty

The most polluted air in Mongolia was in Ulaanbaatar, where 46 percent of the country’s population live.

In November, black smoke stemming from the burning of rice stubble in India poured into the Pakistani city of Lahore and outraged the residents who proclaimed an “aerial apocalypse”.

The city’s air quality has often been compared to Delhi in India.

The Lahore people wore face masks in November to deal with heavy smog. Photo: Getty

Click here to check the air quality in your city.