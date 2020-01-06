Real Salt Lake signs Marcelo Silva again

Loading...

Real Salt Lake announced on Monday that the club had re-signed defender Marcelo Silva for a new multi-year contract.

Marcelo has shown himself to be a central defender at the MLS level. Over the past three years, he has proven he can be a top contributor to a winning MLS team on a weekly basis, “said RSL general manager Elliot Fall in a press release. “By pairing him with Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad and Eric Holt, we have a group in this position who can compete with anyone in the league.”

Silva, 30, from Uruguay, has been with RSL since 2017. In 2019, he played 19 games, including 14. The center-back scored two goals and played 1,342 minutes for the club in the year. last.

“Marcelo is a central defender. We believe that if we are to be one of the best teams in the league, we must have three to four very good central defenders. He’s a guy who shows up in big games, ”said RSL head coach Freddy Juarez in a press release. “His presence on the field gives us confidence because of his powerful and strong leader behavior and he can help improve our young players.”

Silva represented Uruguay at the U-2009 World Cup by qualifying for the round of 16. Before arriving in Utah, Silva played for the Uruguayan club Danubio FC, the Spanish club UD Almeria, the Uruguayan club UD Almeria, the Uruguayan club Penarol, the Spanish club UD Las Palmas, the Spanish club Real Valladolid and the Spanish club Real Zaragoza.