‘Real Madrid’ blacklist ‘Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and nine others as they plan next season’s’ revolution’ transfer – The Scottish Sun

REAL MADRID boss, Zinedine Zidane, is planning another improvement in the upcoming transfer market by moving as many as the first eleven team players.

Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Luka Modric can all be sold, according to reports in Spain.

3

Benchwarmers Mariano, Bale and James are all said to be available for the move. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

After spending around 300 million pounds last summer on new recruits, Los Blancos has the potential to head for the second season in a row without winning the LaLiga trophy, the Champions League or even the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona-based newspaper Sport features 11 front-page players on Wednesday who face President Florentino Perez’s “black list”.

He and coach Zidane are said to have identified those they can do without, giving room for new acquisitions when the season ends and one of their 14 players currently on loan.

Inter Milan Modric’s target has long been reportedly approaching the exit of the Bernabeu with Croatia aged 35 in September, before the last year under his current contract.

Federico Valverde’s rise to prominence and the anticipated return of Martin Odegaard from his spell at Real Sociedad, originally set for 2021, pushed Modric out with DC United also reportedly would be interested.

Bale’s next goal is more in the air but a new opportunity is given by Zidane at the start of the season, after a failed sale to China, he has not yet reaped many prizes and the Welshman can leave for good.

3

Likewise, James Rodriguez’s return to the fold has met with just one goal amid injury problems and the door was reportedly open for him to leave.

Perhaps the most surprising thing is that Real are considered ready to cut ties with Luka Jovic and Eder Militao after only one year in the Spanish capital.

The summer signing, both aged 22, have failed to live up to expectations and each holds a famous record for their failures.

For £ 53 million, Serbian striker Jovic has only two goals to his name while £ 43.5 million defender Militao has started four of Real’s six defeats this year – despite spending most of his time on the bench.

Alvaro Odriozola is another promising young man who was bought less than two years ago, but his struggle caused him to be loaned out to Bayern Munich, where he has so far been unable.

Towards the return of Achraf Hakimi from an extraordinary position at German rival Borussia Dortmund, the Spaniard was also set to find himself surplus to requirements.

Real Madrid are ready to spend £ 150 million at Sadio Mané with Zidane determined to land a star – and Liverpool turn their attention to Kylian Mbappé

One of the more successful additions was Ferland Mendy, the Frenchman at left-back who is said to have put Marcelo’s long career in Madrid.

And super-sub favorite Zidane Lucas Vazquez might move too because Los Blancos wants to cash in before his contract expires in 2021.

A total of 11 are strikers Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz plus Alphonse Areola, goalkeepers who are likely to be sent back to Paris Saint-Germain after their loan expires – despite the best efforts of agent Mino Raiola to secure a permanent stay.

3