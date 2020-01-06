Loading...

Put this on your to-do list: REAL ID licenses required for air travel by October

The golden star in the upper right corner indicates a TRUE ID

Updated: 10:45 a.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

Massachusetts residents still have about nine months to upgrade their driver’s license if they wish to continue using state-issued identification for air travel. If your ID card has a golden star in the upper right corner, your license has already been upgraded to the new federal standard. Massachusetts started issuing upgraded cards in 2018; if you still have an old-fashioned license or ID without this golden star, the upgrade process begins at the Motor Vehicle Registry or on the registry website. Applicants will need to prove their US citizenship or have a legal presence in the US. Massachusetts travelers will be allowed to use their old ID cards until October 2020. After that, a TRUE ID compliant card or passport sera The REAL ID law was passed by Congress to improve national security following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and the RMV worked to upgrade its driver’s license system and design new identity cards the law. The state has received a number of extensions, but all states must be in compliance by October. TRUE ID features include: Full legal name Residential address Date of birth Gender Driver’s license number / ID card Front digital photograph Signature Signature Barcode and standard security features

