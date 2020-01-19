Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes blames RHOA for health problems. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Carrie Nelson

Subscribe to our celebrity newsletter!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes recently reported in the Dr. Oz show about her past and new health problems. NeNe managed to shade some of her RHOA co-stars.

Real Housewives of Atlanta has become one of Bravo TV’s most popular reality shows thanks to stars like NeNe Leakes. But this popularity sometimes comes at a price for housewives, as Leakes revealed.

RHOA star NeNe Leakes informs Dr. Oz about health problems

Dr.’s talk show Mehmet Oz has developed into a platform for celebrities who have to deal with a variety of health problems. Now Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe is among the celebrities that Dr. Trusting Oz (and his national audience) to do everything about their health problems that may be caused by RHOA stress, Us Weekly reported.

Take part in these celebrity discussions in our forum!

Dr. Oz spoke to Leakes about her 2013 pulmonary embolism, which he believes could be stressful to have RHOA. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star also confessed to her current health problem.

NeNe admitted that she was struggling with constipation. Dr. Oz found that such stomach complaints could also be associated with “stress”. Perhaps the complaints in the bathroom are due to the fact that a RHOA star has made all the bad comments that he wants to make? Dr. Oz seemed to agree with this stomach theory.

Real Housewives star casts shadows over Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore

Dr. RHOA commented Oz that the co-stars on the show “had a lot of intense discussions”.

Although Leakes noticed that the group had become “intense”, she resigned when Oz addressed certain names. The doctor specifically mentioned Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore.

NeNe promptly played the “um, was” card.

“Who? I didn’t tell you I was wrong about my hearing,” Leakes said in a subtle shadow.

Dr. Oz insisted and called them “NeNe’s friends”. The RHOA star then admitted that Bailey is an “acquaintance”.

NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore escalates the war against RHOA

However, we are not quite sure which term NeNe Leakes could use for Kenya Moore. According to page 6, the fight escalates in the second half of season 12.

A promo revealed that the two still have relationship problems.

NeNe insisted that she believed Moore was playing a game for husband Marc Daly.

“I know what’s submissive … but she’s not in front of him,” said Leakes.

However, they are not all enemies, but friends (or even “enemies”) of NeNe.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta did much better in their relationship with Porsha Williams, telling her that she loves her “like a big sister”.