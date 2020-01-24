RHOA star NeNe Leakes is of great value to Real Housewives of Atlanta producers. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Carrie Nelson

Subscribe to our celebrity newsletter!

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is very popular on Bravo TV.

Among the actors, NeNe Leakes ranks high when it comes to dramatic acts and intense personal relationships.

It is therefore not surprising that, given the rumors that Leakes is on the way to the front door, RHOA producers are taking steps to stop NeNe from leaving.

Take part in these celebrity discussions in our forum!

The reports that Leakes would leave began when Wendy Williams announced that the RHOA star was planning to exit. But the talk show host, known for her love of gossip, may have misunderstood this report.

Reports of leaving RHOA Star NeNe Leakes are incorrect

It is not certain that NeNe Leaks will leave Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite all the headlines claiming Wendy Williams published the news first.

The role of leaks for RHOA in the next season has not yet been clarified, according to page 6.

Why Wendy seemed so sure that NeNe would quit, Leakes’ representative told the publication that the RHOA star “contacted her friend in private correspondence.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta had a “particularly difficult couple of weeks” so she texted Williams what she thought was a private message.

But is there such a thing as privacy in the world of talk shows and reality TV? Williams announced what she thought was news and left it to Leakes’ representative to clear the clouds.

“Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for the next season,” emphasized the spokesman for the RHOA star.

Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are reacting to NeNe Leakes exit rumors

While some NeNe fans were upset about the possible exit, Bravo TV producers were reportedly even more concerned about the loss of their valuable star.

They immediately took action and begged leaks to stay on board, the sun reported.

With an indication that producers consider NeNe one of the most valuable cast members, the publication revealed that Bravo was concerned that ratings would drop quickly if Leakes ended the show. An insider summarized how reports say RHOA managers feel.

“NeNe is the driving force behind ratings,” said the source. “Her big blowout … was the first episode to appear more than two million times this season.”

Because of the drama like this “big breakthrough”, the producers were determined to stick to leaks, the insider added. Bravo TV is said to do everything possible to keep them on board.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes receives a lot of money for her big drama

Creating dramatic storylines for a real housewives show results in higher payouts for the ladies. Just ask Vicki Gunvalson, who saw her drop in value over the years as she became a lower “friend” from the star of Orange County’s Real Housewives.

As a result, according to Cheat Sheet, NeNe has made more money in the past than many of its co-stars.

Before her departure in 2015, Leakes took home $ 1 million RHOA each season. However, with the reports that Bravo TV producers wanted her to stay, her salary could go up to make her stay on board.