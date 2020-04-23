Real estate partners are honored for industry success – News – The Intelligencer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Prudential Fox & Roach Realtors honored members of its Bucks County sales offices with the Chairman’s Diamond Circle Awards for their 2019 sales performance, placing them in the top half of 1% of BHHS agents nationwide.

They were honored: Jack Lacey’s team, Newtown, led by Jack Lacey with team members Jeremiah Abrenica, Perry Epstein, Laura Jeffers, Kathy Lesser and Dorothy Rogers; Mary Dwyer’s team, Yardley, also received a 5 Year Legend Award, recognizing them for winning the chair circle five years in a row.

Two sales teams received the Chairman’s Circle Platinum Awards for their sales success in 2019, being the top 1% of sales associates nationwide. They were: Guarino Homes Group, Doylestown, led by Barbara Guarino with Ed Koltowski, Jason Freedman, Kim Brawn, Kristin Readinger, Sahil Shah and Lisa Lare; and the Menno Team, Newtown, led by John Menno with Ruthie Menno, Matt Menno and Tony Casmirri.

In addition, the real estate agency honored sales partners in its Bucks County offices for its sales success during February. They were honored: Baldoyle office, Kim Foster, for lists; Beth Scarpello, of volume; Kurt Marhefka, your unit; the Booth Group, led by Christy Booth, for listings and volume; and Guarino Homes Group, for units; New Hope office, Dan Spirer for listings; Sharon Spadaccini and Gina Farruggio for one unit, and Team Steve Darlington for the volume; Newtown office Jack Lacey and Associates was recognized for listings, volume and units; Southampton office, Sheree McGarry for listings; Fern Hellinger for the volume; Peggy’s house, for units; Patti Bailey team for listings; Team Jodi & Robert Costin for volume; and Janice Perkins Team, your unit; and the Yardley office, Andrew Jacobs and Jeff Macdonell for listings; Nancy Goldberg’s team out of volume; and Mary Dwyer Team for units.

MORE STARTS True

Weichert’s office, Doylestown Realtors, recognized its top sales associates for their achievements in January. Nicole Simone Hoderny led all associates in the Doylestown office with the largest listing units and size. Juliet “Julie” DiIoia had the largest number of sales and sales units for the month. In Blue Bell’s office, Brian Tuner had the highest sales volume, and Myrna Malkin and Diane Williams had the most listings in January.

NEW HIRES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors recently added new sales associates to their team. They are: Gary Boni, of the Richboro office, Doylestown; Kevin Dittes, of Levittown, and Angel M. Spector, of Richboro, Yardley Town Marketing Center; and Chuck Lindow, of Bensalem, Newtown Town Marketing Center.

Nick Colando, of Feasterville, Rocco Wack, of Lansdale; and Bob Markis, of Huntingdon Valley, have joined HomeStarr Realty as licensed real estate agents serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. HomeStarr has offices in Bensalem, Upper Southampton, Montgomery Township, Northeast Philadelphia, New Hope and Warrington.