Real Andrews returns to the general hospital

True Andrews, who has portrayed Detective Marcus Taggert at the General Hospital (GH), returns to the soap in today’s episode.

Taggert has not been seen in Port Charles since May 2003. He was the rival of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and blamed him for the death of his friend and greatest supporter, Deke Woods, who was also Sonny’s stepfather. When Deke died, Taggert was convinced that Sonny had something to do with it and swore revenge on the gangster.

“He’s back !!! Bigger and better than ever,” Benard said on his Twitter account yesterday. “In the general hospital. You don’t want to miss it.”

Andrews played Taggert on a recurring basis, starting in 1996. His last appearance at GH was in May 2003. He also played guest roles in various prime-time series, including The Bay, Damages, Law & Order, Viper, Highlander and Night Heat.

The actor is no stranger to soap operas – he played Danny Guerra on Santa Barbara in 1992, Walker Daniels on As The World Turns from 2003 to 2004 and Agent Trumbull on All My Children in 2011. His most recent soap opera played Hal Michaels on Days Of Our Lives from 2016 to 2017.

Could Taggert have anything to do with Sonny’s coffee shipments, which seem to be disappearing lately? Keep looking at GH to find out!

