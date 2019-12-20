Readers react to the accusation of President Donald Trump

Loading...

The Newsday editorial is one-sided and biased about the accusation of President Donald Trump ("Hold a full and fair trial," December 19). His sudden call to justice in the political trial process now that the Republican-controlled Senate will conduct the trial is ridiculous.

In my opinion, there has been no evidence of a crime other than rumors. The "greatest danger", in the words of Alexander Hamilton, is that the decision to dismiss will be based on the "comparative force of the parties", rather than on the "innocence or guilt" that is committed, and is made exclusively in a partisan manner. .

The charges against Trump are so vague and do not resemble at all what the editors of the Constitution had in mind that, in my opinion, the charges can be applied partisanly to any president. Democrats have shown time and again in their protests against the Trump administration that they will stop at nothing to make their agenda.

President Donald Trump violated the law and abused the power that voters granted him by asking Ukraine to interfere in US elections, by blocking military aid to an ally of the United States and by joining those two in a scheme for his personal benefit, and by obstructing Congress, cover it. It is very serious to dismiss a president. When a president breaks his oath and our laws to undermine our democracy, as I think Trump has done, members of Congress must comply with their oaths to our Constitution and dismiss it.

The political trial of President Donald Trump will be transferred to the Senate, with senators who will serve as jurors and the majority leader in the Senate will act as a jury foreman. He has publicly stated that he is coordinating the trial with the White House lawyers to ensure that the president, who is the defendant, is fully engaged. Is this what our system has become? How could a panel of jurors supposedly impartial obtain the direction of defense lawyers? Very sad.

At Wednesday's demonstration in Michigan, President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, for voting in favor of her political trial after giving her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, the highest honors of the funeral in February. He also indicated that he expected Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Manhattan Democrat, to vote negatively because he repeatedly donated to his campaigns.

Quid pro quo?

If the Senate holds a "thorough and fair trial," as its editorial encouraged, I think it will be the first part of this national disaster that is thorough and fair. President Donald Trump is as unpleasant as he has placed himself on this planet, but very little of what has happened so far can be considered exhaustive or fair.

I await an acquittal without trial so that Congress can get to work for which its members were elected. But there is little hope for that, either. Many in Congress are so busy believing that they are somehow the answer, that they have become the problem and managed to turn the American dream into the American dream. If only we could accuse them all.

Although I have voted Republican for most of my life and I have had little use for the House of Representatives president, Nancy Pelosi, and other left-wing Democrats in Congress, I must congratulate Pelosi and her caucus for having the courage to comply with their constitutional duties when holding political trial hearings in the actions. of President Donald Trump.

The vote to accuse Trump sends an important message: that this president, or any president, is not above the law; and that he (or she) will have to render accounts when, as evidenced by the evidence so far, he commits abuse of power, violates his oath and tries to cover it up by ordering his subordinates to challenge the legal citations of Congress.

Of course, it is unlikely that the Republican-dominated Senate will condemn Trump and remove him from office. The majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has announced his support for the president even before the trial. The responsibility of removing Trump from office will fall to the voters on November 3.

I have a simple request for Republicans in Congress. Change the logo of your elephant for the hammer and sickle and make the president happy!

After seeing the partisan political war that has consumed much of the time and energy of our elected federal representatives for three years, I believe that our Constitution needs a new amendment. It would require the House of Representatives to have a two-thirds majority vote to dismiss a president. That is the bar to condemn a president in the Senate.

Otherwise, as of this day, each political party will be dismissed, perhaps for no valid reason, by a rival political party that has a majority in the House.

