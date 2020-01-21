Read the full articles of the removal document here

Democrats in the House Judiciary Commission revealed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, setting in motion a historic chain of events in the history of our country. The Democrats cited two charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in their announcement. Democrats have alleged that the president threatened the integrity of the American electoral system and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine. the Constitution. The vote is expected in a few days in the Judicial Committee and by Christmas in plenary. The text of the articles follows below. TEXT: Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and delices, resolved, that Donald J. Democrats in the House Judiciary Commission revealed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, setting in motion a historic chain of events in the history of our country.

The Democrats cited two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in their announcement.

The charges stem from pressure from the President for an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, by the Ukrainian government. Democrats have alleged that the president threatened the integrity of the American electoral system and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine.

President Nancy Pelosi, accompanied by the chairs of the impeachment commissions of inquiry, told the United States Capitol that she respected her solemn oath to defend the Constitution. The vote is expected in a few days in the Judicial Committee and by Christmas in plenary.

The text of the articles follows below.

TEXT:

The indictment of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for serious crimes and offenses.

Be It Resolved that Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, be indicted for serious crimes and that the following indictments be laid before the United States Senate:

Indictments presented by the House of Representatives of the United States of America on behalf of itself and the people of the United States of America against Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America , as an interview and in support of his indictment against him for serious crimes and misdemeanors.

ARTICLE 1: ABUSE OF POWER

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives “will have the sole power of impeachment” and that the President “will be removed from office for impeachment and conviction for treason, corruption or other serious crimes”. In the exercise of his functions as President of the United States – and in violation of his constitutional oath to faithfully perform the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to ensure that laws are faithfully enforced – Donald J. Trump has abused the powers of the President, in that:

Using the powers of his high office, President Trump sought interference from a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 US presidential election. He did so through a ploy or d Behavior that involved asking the Ukrainian government to publicly announce inquiries that would benefit his re-election would harm the electoral prospects of a political opponent and influence the 2020 US presidential election to his advantage. President Trump has also sought to pressure the Ukrainian government to take these measures by conditioning official acts of the United States government of significant value to Ukraine when it announced the investigations. President Trump has engaged in this stratagem or corrupt behavior in pursuit of personal political gain. In doing so, President Trump used the powers of the presidency in a way that compromised the national security of the United States and undermined the integrity of the American democratic process. He thus ignored and injured the interests of the Nation.

President Trump embarked on this plan or conduct by the following means:

(1) President Trump – acting both directly and through his agents inside and outside the United States government – has corrupted the Ukrainian government to publicly announce investigations into –

(A) a political opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr .; and

(B) A discredited theory promoted by Russia alleging that Ukraine – rather than Russia – interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

(2) On the same grounds of corruption, President Trump – acting both directly and through his agents inside and outside the United States government – conditioned two official acts on public announcements that he had asked –

(A) the release of $ 391 million in American public money that Congress had allocated on a bipartisan basis to provide vital military and security assistance to Ukraine to oppose the Russian aggression and that the President Trump had ordered to suspend; and

(B) a meeting of the Head of State in the White House, which the President of Ukraine sought to demonstrate the continued support of the United States for the government of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

(3) Faced with public revelation of his actions, President Trump finally released military and security aid to the Ukrainian government, but persisted in openly and corruptly urging and urging Ukraine to investigate for its political interest staff.

These actions were in line with President Trump’s previous invitations to foreign interference in the U.S. elections.

In all of this, President Trump abused the powers of the Presidency by ignoring and undermining national security and other vital national interests to gain an improper personal political advantage. He also betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in the corruption of democratic elections.

This is why President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if he is allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner wholly incompatible with the self-government and the law. President Trump therefore guarantees impeachment and trial, dismissal and disqualification to occupy and benefit from any office of honor, trust or profit in the United States.

ARTICLE II: OBSTRUCTION OF THE CONGRESS

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives “will have the sole power of indictment” and that the President “will be removed from office for the indictment and conviction of treason, corruption or other serious crimes”. In the exercise of his functions as President of the United States – and in violation of his constitutional oath to faithfully perform the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to ensure that laws are faithfully enforced – Donald J. Trump has led the unprecedented, categorical and blind challenge of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives under his “sole power of impeachment” “. President Trump abused the powers of the presidency in an offensive and subversive manner toward the Constitution, in that:

The House of Representatives has launched an impeachment investigation focused on President Trump’s corrupt solicitation of the Ukrainian government to intervene in the 2020 US presidential election. As part of this indictment investigation, investigative committees have served subpoenas to obtain documents and testimony considered essential to the investigation by various agencies and offices of the executive, as well as by current and former public servants.

In response, without lawful reason or excuse, President Trump ordered agencies, offices, and executive officials not to comply with these subpoenas. President Trump thus interposed the powers of the presidency against the legal assignments of the House of Representatives, and assumed himself the functions and the judgments necessary for the exercise of the “only power of indictment” conferred by the Constitution in the House of Representatives.

President Trump abused the powers of his high office in the following ways:

(1) Order the White House to challenge a legal summons by refusing to produce the documents requested by the committees.

(2) Order other agencies and executive offices to challenge statutory assignments and refuse production of committee documents and records – in response to which the State Department, the Office of Management and of the budget, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense refused to produce a single document or record.

(3) order current and former public servants in the executive branch not to cooperate with committees – in response to which nine officials from the administration challenged subpoenas, namely John Michael “Mick” Mulvaney, Robert B. Blair , John A. Eisenberg, Michael Ellis, Preston Wells Griffith, Russell T. Vought, Michael Duffey, Brian McCormack and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.

These actions were in keeping with President Trump’s previous efforts to undermine the U.S. government’s investigations into foreign interference in the U.S. elections.

Through these actions, President Trump sought to arrogate to himself the right to determine the merits, scope and nature of an indictment for his own conduct, as well as the unilateral prerogative to refuse any information to the House of Representatives in the exercise of its “exclusive power of indictment”. In the history of the Republic, no president has ever commanded complete disregard for a dismissal investigation or sought to hinder or impede in such a complete manner the ability of the House of Representatives to investigate “crimes and serious crimes ”. This abuse of power has served to mask the President’s repeated faults and to seize and control the power of dismissal – and therefore to cancel a vital constitutional safeguard vested solely in the House of Representatives.

In all of this, President Trump acted in a manner contrary to his confidence as president and subversive of the constitutional government, to the great detriment of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest prejudice of the people of the United States. .

That is why President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the Constitution if he is allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner wholly incompatible with self-government and l ‘rule of law. President Trump therefore guarantees impeachment and trial, dismissal and disqualification to occupy and benefit from any office of honor, trust or profit in the United States.

