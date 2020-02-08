Read more by reading less is a hot trend in 2020 – here’s how to do it

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

You can actually cross off any book on your reading list.

Image: pexels

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-02-08 10:00:00 UTC

Listen, we get it. It’s hard to get a paperback when a full season of Cheer is waiting for you on Netflix. But what if you could go through a whole novel in less time than is necessary to watch a single episode? That can change your mind.

That is exactly what services for summary of books and fast reading mean. With one of these tools in hand you can read some of today’s biggest titles (and more importantly) by reading fewer words. But it’s not just the New York Times bestsellers you can fly through – emails, working documents, and those ridiculously long terms for iOS software updates are just the beginning of what you will soon be able to read as * snaps *.

To help you on your way, we’ve collected some of the best quick reading apps, online courses, and book overview services at this time.

Fast reading material

The Speed ​​Reading Mastery bundle, available for $ 21

Fast reading is not about reading harder; it’s about smarter reading. When you learn to tap into cognitive and neurological factors that enable smarter learning, and avoid bad reading habits (such as re-reading the same sentence or losing your place in a book), you’ll be surprised at how many aspects of your life – clocking from chapters from Tolstoy to cleaning up your e-mail inbox – more is streamlined. This Speed ​​Reading Master Bundle, consisting of six important lectures and 13 hours of training, gives you all the techniques, tips and tricks to get you started. And now you can digitally sign up for a meager $ 21.

Become a fast-reading machine for $ 25

In this course, the popular online instructor Brandon Hakim takes digital students through a proven blueprint to help them go through 300 books a year (yes, you read that correctly). And no, you don’t have to leave your daily job to do this. Instead, the 43 lectures led by Hakim cover everything from quick reading tricks to time management hacks, allowing readers to get the most out of their books. For $ 25, the online course is also lower than the price of a hardcover.

ZapReader Speed-Reading: Lifetime Subscription, available for $ 39.99

There are numerous services that give you the tools to read faster, but ZapReader also keeps you responsible for your progress. ZapReader “coaches” you on different digital texts by removing possible roadblocks in your text that can lead to fixation of one word or other bad reading habits. Along the way the dashboard gives you detailed reports and personalized tips. And because practice makes perfect and nobody learns to read quickly at night, readers can currently get lifetime access to ZapReader for $ 39.99.

Book summary apps

BookNotes Book Summaries: Lifetime Subscription, available for $ 29

When people ask, you say you like to read. But what that actually translates is: “I am only a gluttonous reader when I have free time” … which is rare. BookNotes, a digital service that gives readers limited access to 15 minutes of composite summaries of more than 1,000 best-selling books, will help hungry bookworms to tackle a variety of books. The titles cover different genres, from classics to career coaching, and allow users to process content, either through the text-based app or through various audio books. At this time, the lifelong membership of this top-rated App Store app (which has a solid 4.4-star rating) is on sale for $ 29.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium subscription, available for $ 39

What do Barack Obama and Bill Gates have in common? They both read … a lot. Although digesting so many books does not automatically make you one of the richest people in the world or the next leader of the free world, it helps broaden your horizons and increase your knowledge. And isn’t that just as good? 12min Book Summary Library helps you tackle a whole series of new titles on your phone, laptop or tablet. True to its name, 12min Micro Books gives readers a high-level overview of the 12-minute books on their reading lists. And every month 30 new titles are added to the app, so you never have to read a good book. Read every title it offers with a lifelong membership, currently on sale for $ 39.

Readitfor.me standard membership, on sale for $ 99.99

Business books can be read very closely. But that doesn’t mean that you have to give them up completely. For entrepreneurs, executives, business coaches and change-makers who have routes full of meetings, Readitfor.me can help condense over 300 best-selling books, including Made to Stick and Creativity Inc., to catch up with today’s biggest business trends can be done in a few minutes. Like some of the others on our list, the lifelong membership plan offers the steepest discount and costs just $ 99.99 (as opposed to the typical $ 840 price).

SumizeIt Book Summaries: Lifetime Membership, for sale for $ 19

SumizeIt takes today’s most coveted titles, such as Becoming by Michelle Obama and The Big Short by Michael Lewis, and converts them into summaries of three to five minutes long. And to ensure that your reading list never feels scarce, at least one new summary is added to the app every week. Get a lifetime pass for an 80% discount, only $ 19.

. (TagsToTranslate) books