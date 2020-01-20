Read McConnell's plan for impeachment in the Senate: NPR

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Has released a plan that provides for a fast impeachment process against President Trump. Democrats reject some key elements.

Updated at 6:45 p.m. ET

On the eve of the clashes in the historic impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released his long-awaited resolution, which sets out the initial parameters for the process.

The Democrats are already criticizing the four-sided resolution, which they believe will be temporary, and are very different from the impeachment proceedings against President Clinton in 1999. However, the McConnell resolution bears some similarities to the resolution from the Clinton era.

“After the impeachment process begins, we have the opportunity to adopt a resolution that is essentially similar to the 100-to-nothing vote in the Clinton process, which, as you may recall, describes what is best to describe “Like maybe a phase one,” McConnell told reporters on January 7th.

McConnell needs at least 51 of the 53 Senate Republicans to support his rules if he wants them to be passed. Each senator can try to change the rules by offering a change before the vote to approve the measure. These amendments also require 51 votes, meaning that all 47 Democrats will have to hire four Republicans if they hope to change any part of McConnell’s plan.

The Democrats are expecting several amendments to the change procedure on Tuesday. The regulation would allow two hours of debate on each amendment, with each side controlling one hour of debate. Democrats emphasize that they are not trying to delay the process; The changes aim to catch up with witnesses and possibly change the rules proposed by McConnell.

The process follows Trump’s impeachment last month in the House of Representatives due to Congress disability and abuse of power. The White House has violently denied these allegations and has acquitted the president. The impeachment is about whether Trump has asked his Ukrainian counterpart for political favors to release military aid. The White House denies that such a connection has been made.

The McConnell resolution allows impeachers and presidential lawyers from the House of Representatives to present their opening arguments starting at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and gives them 24 hours a day to make their arguments.

Following these arguments, the senators have 16 hours to ask questions in the chamber, followed by two hours each of arguments between the impeachers of the parliament and the president’s lawyers. This is followed by the consideration of whether witnesses or documents should be summoned. It would also allow a senator to file an application for immediate dismissal of the case, although it is unclear whether there are votes to accept such an application.

The Democrats noticed at least one major difference to the Clinton process: the resolution shortens the number of days that each side can argue in this case. Instead of allowing 24 hours of reasoning, which, like Clinton, could span three days, McConnell’s resolution reduces the number of days to two.

Democrats argue that they will discuss their case into the night and into the next morning and urge the debate to “rest”, said a democratic adjutant who is working on the process.

Democrats are also opposed to the wording of the voting department to call new witnesses to the Senate. The rule introduces a new hurdle before voting on witnesses and documents can take place: A majority of senators would have to agree to the concept of allowing witnesses and documents before they can vote on the individual pieces of evidence.

“After reading his resolution, Senator McConnell is determined to make it much more difficult to obtain witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate minority, in a statement. “Senator McConnell’s resolution is a national shame on something as important as impeachment.”

The decision to limit the testimony to two days per page was based on the time spent during the Clinton process, according to a senior official from the Republican leadership. At the time, neither side was using the entire 24 hours for arguments. This allowed them to complete the opening phase of the process faster than expected.

The move could potentially frustrate some Republicans operating on the expectation that McConnell would plan to follow the 1999 Clinton Rule letter. The changes could mean that senators would be forced to testify much longer than expected, and could invite criticism that McConnell is trying to move the process forward.

Democrats were also upset by other parts of the resolution.

Schumer argues that the resolution could also prevent the Senate and the American people from experiencing the full extent of the claims against the President. For example, the House file is not classified as evidence during the trial, he said. Schumer said that as a result he would propose amendments.

“Any senator who votes for the McConnell resolution will vote to hide information and evidence from the American people,” he said.

McConnell’s resolution skips a section of the 1999 rule that automatically allowed evidence of the house to be included in the Senate proceedings. It is only permissible for senators to provide evidence, which means that, according to senior democratic adjutants, a majority of all results of the parliamentary process could be voted.

For Trump to resign, 20 Republicans must join all 47 Democrats. There is little sign that something will happen.

