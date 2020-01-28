Read an exclusive excerpt from Andrea Bartz's herd

With her first thriller, The lost night, author Andrea Bartz took us behind the close, closed door world of Brooklyn in 2009, where beautiful young things partyed in warehouses until the early hours of the morning – all fun and games, until someone ends up dead. With her second thriller, she leads us to an equally exclusive but very different community: an elite, completely feminine coworking space in Manhattan with sun-drenched interiors and creative, ambitious members who would look at home between the pages of a fashion magazine. The name of the workspace extends over the wall behind the check-in counter: DE HERD.

Eleanor Walsh, the charismatic founder of the company, is queen in the Herd’s plumeria-scented halls, and among her confidants are Hana, a close friend of the university, and Hana’s sister Katie, a quick journalist who has just returned to New York. When Eleanor suddenly disappears the night of an important event, Hana and Katie must discover the ghostly truth before they lose their friendships, their careers – maybe even their lives. although The herd appears only on March 24, it already makes the most anticipated lists and scores great reviews.

In the exclusive excerpt below, Bartz shares a scene between Katie, a journalist who had just returned to New York after a year of book research and her literary agent Erin. Katie has been avoiding Erin’s phone calls since she moved back to Brooklyn, so Erin finally urges her to confront her – when Katie immediately tells her she couldn’t write the non-fiction book she’d been working on last year.

“Unless you still have to write a brilliant book, we will go back and tell them that you are withdrawing. And we will pay back the advance.” Erin’s palms lay down on her stomach. “I think I’ll get sick.”

My mind rushed after it like a drowning person who saw a hole in the ice: instead, a beautiful book to write.

There are many angry men in the world.

Hana had said it just an hour ago. And just before –

I said it without thinking, the idea came to me like a cannonball.

“Eleanor Walsh.”

An eyebrow raised in it. “The founder of the herd?”

“And beautiful magnate. She is fascinating, right? And incredibly private.”

She is a big problem. People are a bit obsessed with her. Hana had said that too.

Erin put her elbows on her knees. “What about her?”

“I know her well. Since high school. I’m joining the herd – I signed the papers today. ” An exaggeration, but only a small, handy one.

She tilted her head. “What do you say?” Her eyes widened. “An authorized biography of Eleanor Walsh? Would she let you do that?”

“Perhaps more of, like, an oral history of the herd?” I tilted forward, stimulated by her interest. “I could talk to Eleanor and everyone else involved in its creation. People have been enchanted by it. And it. There are online forums that come up with strategies for coming in and guessing her personal life based on her Instagrams and so on And some people hate Eleanor and the herd. “I put my hands in fists. “There is an online community called the Antiherd. And apparently angry guys send her death threats and such. Oh, and today there was graffiti on the wall in one of the rooms that said” ugly things. ” Nobody knows who broke in, or how. I could do a part memoir, a part investigation, a part unauthorized oral history starting with this weird hateful tagging on my first day – I can try to find out who did it and trace the history of the herd back to its foundation. It can be super of the minute. ”

Erin nodded, first slowly and then with diligence. “I could sell that, Katie,” she announced. “I could sell the sh * t of that. But are you sure you want it to be unauthorized? I mean, I take over juicy sanitary ware and PR-friendly every day, but we also don’t want you to get it suddenly a truce. ”

“Good point. We have to slow down.” Debt popped through me. The last thing I wanted was to make Eleanor angry. . . or Hana, or Mikki, or anyone else, really. But the way Erin looked at me, the excitement in her eyes – this was my shot, the escape route from the mess I had made. And I couldn’t ask Eleanor now, on my first damn day as a Shepherd. Uh, applicant.

“Let me poke around,” I said. “I’ve only been there one day – I’ll do some observation and background reporting and think about how I can organize it.”

“I like the idea of ​​investigating these threats against her,” Erin said. “Like, what happens if you are so loved by women that men hate you, maybe even want to kill you?”

I nodded and remembered with a harpoon of shame how Hana had described Eleanor’s calculated rejection of her haters. She said the worst thing you can give an attention seeker is attention, and here I was about to throw a spotlight on the haters. Hana and Eleanor would understand, right? I was desperate. “She is very buttoned up, so I want to approach this carefully.” Teleanor – that’s the only side she showed the media. For this to work, I would have to break through the glossy veneer.

“I will do some research and, if I have a better idea of ​​what I want to do, I will talk to my sister. She does their PR and she is the best friends with Eleanor, so she will know how to handle it. ” She would know how to sell this to Eleanor as an opportunity, not as an insult. She had to. Eleanor was kind and good and understanding.

This must work.

“Perfect,” Erin said, standing up. “Well, good that I stalked you. I left three voicemails today, Katie. “

“Four,” I answered, standing up to see her.

…

When she was gone, I was looking for a notebook, determined to act before the annoying angel could whisper aloud over my shoulder: this is a terrible idea.

We can expose the herd. Or just in the herd – that was better. Or unmask Eleanor? I found a pen and pushed open a half-used notepad, searching for a blank page.

But it was a Michigan notebook, interview notes, and noted details, and my thoughts went to the subtleties I had secretly cataloged: Chris’s thick, unmanageable eyebrows, the splashes of freckles, fingertips gliding over my neck, my waist , the back of my knee. Then a scene changed: the clear basin of humiliation when the EMTs entered the room. I felt a whimper rise through me and fought against it, my knuckles pressed against my lips. No. I had to go to work.

I googled Eleanor and started printing profiles written about her – a big one in The New Yorker, breathtakingly sexist and frothy on Goop, Time, Cosmopolitan, The Cut. Mikki and Hana occasionally appeared in the photos with her, which was a bit strange, since neither was a full-time employee. In their favor: Hana had no interest in dropping her other customers, and free-spirited Mikki could not be tied – she was a bloody artist, not a packaging designer for forty hours a week. Yet Eleanor always made it clear that they were her work women and close confidants, three corners of a power triangle. The living embodiment of what she had said in our interview this morning: “Beautiful things happen when passionate women and marginalized genders come together.”

With a little luck, those wonderful things would also extend to the curious journalist, the oral historian who longed to do well. I collected my prints in a Manila folder, and hope rippled in me for the first time in months.

Excerpt from The herd by Andrea Bartz, copyright © 2020 by Andrea Bartz. Used with permission from Ballantine Books, a print from Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without written permission from the publisher.