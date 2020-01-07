Reactions to Hannah Brown on The Bachelor With Peter Weber

Loading...

There is a lot to talk about after that whirlwind first episode The Bachelor. From Peter who gave Hannah Ann the first impression, the women hilariously learned about NSFW pilot terminology, this season will be a good year. But the part that has us deep in our emotions is Hannah Brown’s emotional appearance in the show.

When Hannah stepped out of the limousine for the first time, she spoke to Peter about how she wishes him luck in finding his forever co-pilot (find the happy tears). Later she showed up again to organize a group date, when things took an unexpectedly dramatic turn. Peter and Hannah eventually discussed their irreconcilable feelings for each other, so they wondered what the future could have had if they hadn’t held each other up The bachelorette. Peter was confused, Hannah was crying, and the women struggling for Peter’s heart had no idea they were going down in the next room.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger that will eventually tell us how things end up between the two. Needless to say, there was a lot to unpack this episode. Here is a look at some of the best responses to this The Bachelor seasonal premiere.