RCSO: search appears cocaine, pills, guns in Lumberton area at home

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – A Lumberton man has been arrested and, according to authorities, is confronted with various drug and weapon-related charges.

Researchers say they found cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax pills, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, about $ 2,500 in cash and three firearms at a Saturday home. One of the firearms was stolen from a Robeson County Sheriff office, according to a press release.

Drug Enforcement Division Researchers, representatives from the Community Impact Team and SWAT Team Operators carried out the search on Rachel Street east of Lumberton, the release said.

Micheal Jermaine Shaw, 43, from Lumberton, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of selling or delivering cocaine, possession with the intention of selling or delivering a controlled substance according to Schedules III and IV, maintaining a drug house , possession of paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a criminal, according to the authorities.

Shaw was placed in the Robeson County detention center under a $ 135,000 bond.

Anyone who has information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.