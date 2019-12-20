RCMP says the death of a New Brunswick teenager is now considered murder – New Brunswick

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019

New Brunswick RCMP says they are now investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex, N.B. area.

Mounties said the officials answered a call at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18. on orchard crescent in Picadilly, N.B.

Police officers came to find the victim dead in the house, and no one else was inside.

You have now identified the victim as Michael Kraszewski.

Officials continued to investigate the circumstances that led to the teenage boy's death, and executed a search warrant at a home on Orchard Crescent on Friday.

Anyone with information about the boy's death is asked to call RCMP at 506-433-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers.

