RCMP promises ‘peaceful enforcement’ while distance movement brews on the territory of Law

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Native opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline through northern BC is on its way to another conflict while the RCMP is gathering near the territory of Law, preparing to deliver a court order as peacefully as possible force.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan says that Mounties has met hereditary and elected leaders who are opposed to the pipeline in their territory.

“Our most important role to play is to guarantee the peace and security of all those who are part of the execution of the order,” she says, although she adds that it is not for the RCMP to decide whether or not to issue an order. to impose.

It is unclear when enforcement will begin or with how many officers, but they will film developments

Assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs says that officers have been instructed to use as little force as possible, similar to protests on Burnaby Mountain.

Despite criticism of last year’s attack on Wet’s Suet, he defends their actions and says no one has been injured.

“RCMP members did not hit or kick any of the protesters. RCMP members have not deployed any intermediate weapons, including pepper spray, tasers, and batons. “

Stub describes the RCMP checkpoint as part of the enforcement of the order and says “there is a continuous breach of that order.”

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) has listed a number of charter sections that they believe have been violated at the checkpoint, including those on freedom of association and freedom of the press, as well as section 35, which protects indigenous rights. The BCCLA claims that officers at the checkpoints have unlawfully restricted access.

Meanwhile, the province resigns that the following happens from the hands of the government.

“We have no influence on how the RCMP influences a court order,” said Interior Minister Scott Fraser. “The idea of ​​a peaceful solution is in everyone’s interest and that has been much discussed in recent days.”

Fraser says he hopes for agreement on the two days of talks with the province and that the hereditary leaders of Wet’suwet will prevail – especially a desire for safety. Former MP Nathan Cullen, who was hired to help with the talks, remains a mediator between the laws and the RCMP. Although they did not end the stalemate, Fraser says, the parties are in a better place than before this week.

The B.C. Supreme Court issued an order for Coastal GasLink on 31 December.

With files from Ash Kelly and the Canadian press