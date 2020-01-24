RCMP in Manitoba, B.C. after B.C. spent about $ 1.5 million on massive manhunting. murders | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It does not include the costs of Canadian forces, whose members were also involved in the nationwide search.

A national RCMP spokeswoman in Ottawa said in an email that she was unable to provide a total amount.

The investigation began on July 15 when the bodies of American Chynna Deese and her Australian friend Lucas Fowler were discovered near Liard River Hot Springs before Christ.

Two days later, a burned truck registered with McLeod was found about 60 miles south of Dease Lake, B.C. The body of the University of British Columbia teacher Leonard Dyck was nearby.

The search continued eastwards the following days. Dyck’s Toyota Rav 4 was burned on July 23 near Gillam, Man.

Mounties descended on the area of ​​dense brush and difficult terrain. Local community leaders said at the time that the fear was high for the residents when the police searched for the suspected killers.

Items from the suspects were eventually found about eight kilometers from the truck. That led to the discovery of the bodies of Schmegelsky and McLeod in brush near the coast of the Nelson River on August 7.

RCMP said that Schmegelsky and McLeod have expressed no regrets for the murders in six videos they left behind.

Schmegelsky said their plan had been to march to Hudson Bay, hijack a boat and travel to Europe or Africa. But in another video, he said they had reached a river that was too big and fast, so they intended to take their own lives.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press