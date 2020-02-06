RCMP comes in to enforce an order at the LNG site on Wet’suwet’s territory, activists say

SMITHERS (NEWS 1130) – It appears that the RCMP is moving in to enforce an order to pave the way for a controversial LNG pipeline through the Wet’Suwet area at North Central B.C.

Activists with the Wet’suwet’en Nation have posted a message on Facebook stating that about a dozen Mounties are involved in clearing a forest path near Smithers.

“They start clearing that camp and arrest people who do not violate any orders, who follow the law of law, who are guests on our territory. Indigenous people and non-indigenous people in the dark at 5 o’clock in the morning,” says a woman in the video.

There is a word that other blockages now merge on the road that leads to the Coastal GasLink site.

These reports come just a day after the RCMP promised peaceful enforcement in the area, while the deadlock over the LNG pipeline continues to brew.

“Our main role is to guarantee the peace and security of all those who are part of the enforcement of the order,” said RCMP Vice Commissioner Jennifer Strachan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs said officers had been instructed to use as little force as possible, similar to protests on Burnaby Mountain.

NEWS 1130 has contacted the RCMP for comments.

More to come.