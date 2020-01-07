Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Calgary Stampeders have signed a contract extension for Ka’Deem Carey through the 2021 season.

In 2019, his first CFL season, Carey played eight games, including seven starts. He assembled a team that ran 422 yards in 75 rush attempts for an average of 5.6 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns. The University of Arizona product also had 15 catches for 134 yards and a score.

Carey’s most productive rushing game of the season was 143 meters in a Labor Day Classic victory over the Edmonton Eskimos. He missed the last five regular season games as well as the Western semi-finals with an arm injury that he sustained in a week 15 competition in Toronto.

“Ka’Deem is a talented and experienced player who has done well for us last season,” said Stampeder’s President and General Manager John Hufnagel. “I look forward to seeing him at the training camp with full strength and health as he fights for a key role in our offense.”

Before joining Stamps, Carey played 37 National Football League games with the Chicago Bears in three seasons. In Arizona, he set school records with 4,239 career parts and 5,483 all-purpose courts and 48 rushing landings.

“This organization and city fit me perfectly and I’m so happy to be here for the next two years. I can play in front of the best fans of the CFL, play with the best quarterback in the league and work with a great coaching staff, ”said Carey.

“I’m training hard to play 21 games next season and do my best to compete in the championship so that we can continue the successful tradition of this organization.”