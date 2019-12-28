RB Chuba Hubbard of the Canadian State of Oklahoma crosses 2,000 yards on the ground; NFL decision coming soon

Loading...

Canadian ball carrier Chuba Hubbard has achieved a rare NCAA feat – breaking the 2,000 yard rushing streak in one season.

Lovingly nicknamed "Cowboy of Canada", Hubbard drew the attention of North America with his exceptional feats in the field in 2019.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native ran 158 yards to the Texas Bowl on Friday night, although his Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-21 to Texas A&M. Hubbard finished the season as the best NCAA rusher with 2,094 rushing yards.

Hubbard led the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, post-contact yards (via Pro Football Focus), versatile yards, versatile yards per game and rushes of at least 20, 30 , 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 meters.

"Just my teammates – I made a lot of connections with these guys. Relationships that will last a lifetime. 2,000 yards is just a number, but the friendships and bonds I have made will last forever, "said Hubbard.

Hubbard becomes the second rusher in the history of the Oklahoma State School to reach 2,000 meters. He joined Barry Sanders who rushed for 2,628 yards in 1988 when he won the Heisman Trophy. Sanders congratulated Hubbard after reaching the mark.

Congratulations to @Hubbard_RMN and @CowboyFB for reaching # 2000YardClub – I know the team effort it takes to get there. #GoPokes @espn

– Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 28, 2019

The ultra-productive runner rushed for more than 100 yards in 12 of 13 games with the Cowboys in 2019 and has more than 200 yards in four outings. He was unanimously chosen by the All-Americans and won the honors of the Big 12 conference offensive player.

Hubbard will soon decide to declare himself for the NFL draft or return to the state of Oklahoma for his junior red shirt season. The six-foot-one, 207-pound back has traits and skills that professional teams would covet.

The 20-year-old knows that the decision must be made soon. The deadline for NCAA athletes to make a final call on entry to the NFL draft is January 20, 2020. Hubbard has two years of eligibility, but would be a foolproof draft selection of the NFL.

“There are a lot of factors that come into play. I'm going to have to talk with my family, my friends, everyone, get all the resources, ”said Hubbard.

“Over the next two weeks, I will specifically work on what I am going to do. In two weeks, you will find out. "