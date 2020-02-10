Razr burn: Motorola must roll back after the defective brand restart

The Motorola Razr is back and looks better than ever. But is it worth $ 1500?

In another episode of Jason Squared, Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow discuss how Motorola is back with leadership in mobile industrial design for some privileged early adopters. Read more: https://zd.net/2OMY5hC

Motorola’s breakthroughs included the first mobile phone, but the “DynaTAC” brand was not made for a style-conscious general public. On the contrary, the company was at the top of the world with the original Razr: a slim clamshell device that was built for an era of speech-oriented communication, including a satisfactory ending to end the conversation.

In 2011, Motorola tried to breathe new life into the brand with the Droid Razr. Much more Droid than Razr, the only relevance for the original brand was that it had a particularly thin profile. But the dream to breathe new life into the Razr never died and now technology has (almost) caught up with the dream. Just like the Droid Razr, the 2020 Razr wants to combine the best of the original form factor with the modern expectations of a smartphone by combining a traditional foldable form factor with a leading mobile display.

Now a division of Lenovo, Motorola has made a mistake by being faithful to the design of the function phone at the expense of the expectations of modern smartphone users, especially in the camera and battery life categories. The new Razr’s camera cannot hold a candle to those of leading devices and it contains a meager 2500 mAh battery. Add this to the concerns about the hinge that makes the device a disposable Razr and other imperfections in the experience that this first generation of plastic folding screens have in common. There is also the lumpy ‘chin’ of the phone, an unwanted trademark of the original Razr design that other clamshells do not feel obliged to honor.

It took competitors years to overtake the original Razr, but that will not be the case this time. If rumors are true, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Flip Z at what is likely to be a Mobile World Congress event, watered down by global health issues. Samsung was also a dominant player in the flip-phone era, but lacked the distinctive sub-brand that Motorola did. In retrospect, this offers more freedom to deviate from characteristics such as the chin of the Razr. Particularly in view of the rumor that the device is undercutting the Razr, the Flip Z will reduce the Razr’s revenue due to much better Samsung distribution, with the exception of a fatal design flaw.

With $ 1,500, the value of the Razr simply does not last after much stronger conventional competition. Among folding devices, while the Galaxy Fold might cost hundreds more, it offers at least an extensive screen image that goes beyond what you can get in leading phones with a standard form factor. But even if Motorola’s return to folding phones with this Razr flatter falls beyond its unfolded profile, the Lenovo division has an incentive to polish the brand. Although it announced at the end of last year that it has finally achieved profitability – undoubtedly based on the power of the midrange G line – it must find a new approach for the premium segment. In that endeavor, the Razr brand could be used for what are certainly many foldable phones that are far different from the original Razr design and better for it.

