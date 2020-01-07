Razer's Tomahawk N1 is a compact gaming PC based on the latest NUC from Intel

Loading...

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Powerful gaming PCs used to require a huge tower housing, but PCs with a small form factor are now commonplace. Intel’s newest Next Unit of Computing (NUC) barebones platform could unlock a new era on small gaming computers, along with some help from Razer. The company’s new Tomahawk N1 combines the NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element with a full-size graphics card for a remarkably small but powerful system.

The entire Tomahawk system has a volume of just 10 liters – it is easy to confuse this device with an external GPU enclosure, but it has an entire computer in it. Razer plans to offer various configuration options with a Core i9 processor, 64 GB DDR4 RAM and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super. The CPU is a laptop part, but these are the most powerful 45W variants. The system also has an impressive range of I / O options, including 6 USB 3.1 ports (USB-A), two Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C), dual Ethernet ports and all display ports that you would normally find on an Nvidia GPU.

This system has a standard graphics video card on one side of the housing. On the other hand, you have the Intel NUC card. The GPU slides into the Tomahawk like any standard ATX case, so you can change cards whenever you want. The RAM, SSD and NUC card can also all be upgraded.

The Tomahawk N1 has a fully aluminum housing with tempered glass panels on both sides, so you can see the hardware that is packed inside. The GPU fills almost the entire window and drives home how compact this system is. This case and the bundled hardware are the selling point of Razer’s offer. Intel is starting to sell the NUC 9 Extreme in March, but you have to add your own memory, storage, OS and GPU. Tomazawk N1 from Razer comes with everything you need, and it fits on larger GPUs.

2020 is perhaps the first time NUCs have become a viable option for gaming, lowering the access threshold while saving space. However, these boxes are not cheap. Intel’s hardware starts at $ 1,050 for a Core i5 variant. Razer will contain more components, along with that slick custom case, so the price will be much higher. The company has not set a price, but it is apparently starting to rise by $ 2,300. There is no timeline for spending, but that just means more time to save your money.

Read now: