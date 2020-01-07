Razer Kishi gaming controllers announced for iPhone, more

Loading...

Razer has detailed a handful of new products at CES 2020, including Kishi’s universal mobile gaming controllers designed for iPhone, Android and more. The latest from Razer offers compatibility via USB-C and Lightning-compatible controllers designed to enhance your mobile gaming experience with special thumbsticks, buttons and more. Go to below for more information.

Razer intro Kishi mobile gaming controllers

We have seen many MFi-certified gaming controllers for iPhones before, but this is the first such Razer company with this type of Switch-like design. You will find a foldable build here, foldable to quickly go in your bag for wherever adventures take you.

Razer builds on the Junglecat controller designed for its Razer Phone 2 with special controls, buttons and a D-pad. It is also compatible with the cloud, so your preferences are saved per game.

With both Android and iPhone compatibility, this controller includes an option for USB-C or Lightning connectivity. Through port ports, users can easily switch on different devices during use.

The Razer Kishi universal mobile gaming controllers support low latency gameplay on Android or iOS devices. Building on the compact ergonomic shape of the Razer Junglecat that focused primarily on owners of Razer Phone 2, the new Kishi cloud-compatible controllers from Razer offer clickable analogue controls and thumbsticks on both sides of the phone with a universal fit made in conjunction with Gamevice for compatibility with most smartphones.

availabilty

Razer does not yet have to state the final prices for his new Kishi mobile controllers in detail. However, it will be available in “early 2020”.

Go to our CES 2020 guide for more information on today’s biggest releases and more from Las Vegas.

Source: Razer

