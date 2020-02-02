Raytheon engineer arrested for taking data from the American missile defense to China

Special property



The FBI arrested a Raytheon employee last week for taking a work laptop with classified information about US missile defense systems to China despite warnings from his employer – and thus violating the export laws of weapons and weapons.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Wei Sun, a resident of Tucson, Arizona.

According to his LinkedIn page, Sun has been working at Raytheon since December 2008 and is working as an electrical engineer in the design of analog circuits.

According to court documents, Sun worked within Raytheon’s military-oriented Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) programs, for which he was allowed to handle classified material that was labeled as SECRET.

Sun’s trip abroad

US authorities say that on December 1, 2018, Sun told Raytheon’s bosses that he was planning to travel abroad and plan to take his work-published HP laptop.

Despite notifying that his work laptop contained classified information, Sun ignored his company’s advice and left the US on December 18, 2018, taking his laptop with him.

Abroad, Sun received access to his Raytheon email account on January 7, 2019, and sent an email to supervisors informing them that he is resigning to study and work abroad.

When Sun returned to the US on January 14, 2019, he was interviewed the next day by Raytheon’s security staff.

During the interview, Sun initially told Raytheon security staff that he was going to Singapore and the Philippines. However, after providing inconsistent information about his itinerary, Sun finally admitted that he had traveled to China, Cambodia, and Hong Kong.

Sun-exposed details about FPGA circuits of missile defense systems

According to a replacement indictment, Sun’s laptop contained at least five files that contained classified information and were subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), meaning that Sun and Raytheon were supposed to get approval from the US government to take the files abroad to be transferred .

Image: ZDNet

According to a criminal complaint, the files contain information relating to field-programmable gate array (FPGA) circuits used by Raytheon in programs such as AMRAAM and RKV.

These are air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-ground missile defense systems contracted by the Pentagon part of the US missile defense systems. While the Pentagon left the RKV program last year due to design issues, the AMRAAM system is operational and in use by the US military.

Judicial documents do not say whether the files were acquired by a foreign state during Sun’s travels.

Raytheon terminated Sun’s contract on the day of the interview, on January 15, 2019. A year later, on January 24, 2020, Sun was arrested and charged with five ITAR severance points, one for each of the files he contained in took it abroad. Quartz reported for the first time about his arrest.

Sun is an American citizen born in China. His lawsuit is 4: 19-cr-00472-RM-JR.

A Raytheon spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment prior to the publication of this article.