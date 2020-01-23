Ray Toro reflects on “Tokyo come true” trip before MCR returns

My Chemical Romance guitarist Ray toro panicked a large number of My Chemical Romance fans today by posting a personal photo on the group’s official account.

Fans have been watching the group’s social media accounts very closely for every little snippet they offer regarding ads and have responded quickly to notifications that the group has something new.

“Seeing the first giant Gundam in Odaiba Park was a childhood dream come true. I can’t wait to see the new Unicorn Gundam this year! Ray “reads the message.

Fans were quick to comment, going wild about quickly jumping on all the possible news from more shows, but being surprised by the healthy picture. Take a look below for some of the best reactions.

ray poster knowing that the notification alert will give us all the heart attacks pic.twitter.com/60xybDo4JV

– josh dumb (@ john_segreto118) January 23, 2020

NOT WHAT I WAITED BUT OH MY GOD THIS IS A PLEASANT PLEASANT, I LOVE YOU

– bruised 🏴‍☠️ (@drizzlecum_) January 23, 2020

Thank you Gerard it’s nothing fucking cryptic… I’m happy for this break lol pic.twitter.com/6EkBj1VOP1

– 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖞 𝖁𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖓𝖙 (@ KobraKid22) January 23, 2020

ray just said: “damn crypticism, i just met my hero”

– awsten drop the album (@oliveisemo) January 23, 2020

Half of my mind wants to believe it, but half of the other half says it can’t be because Odaiba is in Tokyo, so …

– margarita fettuccine (@chocopastaquin) January 23, 2020

Did you panic when Ray Toro posted his photo on the official My Chemical Romance social accounts? Let us know in the comments below.

