Ray Toro recalls Natsu Basho sumo tournament before MCR Japan returns

My chemical romance guitarist Ray Toro is clearly very enthusiastic about the band’s return to Japan based on the selective messages he has posted using the social media accounts of My Chemical Romance.

Today the guitarist posted a photo of the 2007 Natsu Basho sumo tournament, while looking back at his feelings about the event.

Toro put a sincere message in which he expressed the unique experience that it was for him to attend the event in 2007.

“In 2007 I had the honor to attend the Natsu Basho. I’ve never seen anything like it and since then no more. There is a real sense of history, respect and spirituality during the tournament. I hope someday I can come again. – Ray”

You can see the message below.

Toro previously showed his excitement for the return of My Chemical Romance to Japan with a photo of him in front of a mega-sized Gundam statue in Tokyo.

“Seeing the first giant Gundam in Odaiba Park was a childhood dream come true. I can’t wait to see the new Unicorn Gundam this year! “

What do you think about the excitement of Ray Toro about the Natsu Basho? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

