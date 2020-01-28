My Chemical Romance have as much fun as us with their reunion shows and their constant enigmatic teasing and their guitarist Ray toro show everyone that the group sees all the ridiculous jokes going around.

After the group announced a second show in the UK due to popular demand and announced a series of European shows today, a fan joked that the group had announced its 600th show at Milton Keynes Stadium and Toro responded.

Toro responded by saying it had made the whole group laugh while the fans reacted knowing now that the group was monitoring all of their mini-freaks as they went. You can see the reactions in the tweets below.

The year is 2030 and MCR has just announced its 600th show at Milton Keynes stadium due to high demand

– Courtney (@courtneyyy__xx) January 27, 2020

It made us all laugh! https://t.co/TM3zkS3YLY

– raytoro (@raytoro) January 27, 2020

how do you feel knowing that you made all the mcr members laugh

– jemima // 148 days (@marchingidea) January 27, 2020

you were noticed by ray who is a high level honor how do you feel

– kai (they / them) (@malachaiIatte) January 27, 2020

You made MCR laugh. You are already saved for eternity. Congratulations

– vix 💚🌺🗡️ 击 ✨ (@theghostofvix) January 27, 2020

Oh no, are you watching ???

– My Chemical Fancast @ (@ChemicalFancast) January 27, 2020

All? I’m glad you shared our stupid tweets with each other, why are we here if not to make you laugh?

– mimi 🕯 147 (@deathspeIIls) January 27, 2020

Are you watching us lose our minds?

– AmbarRodriguez * (@Arod_a_) January 27, 2020

What do you think of Ray Toro watching the jokes on the MCR reunion shows that are circulating? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

