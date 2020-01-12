Ray Shero is out as general manager of New Jersey Devils | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The change comes just over a month after Shero has fired head coach John Hynes in the wake of a terrible start to the season and trade from NHL MVP Taylor Hall 2017-18 to Arizona shortly after firing Hynes.

New Jersey, which once reached the post-season since the Stanley Cup final in 2012, entered the season with high expectations. Hall returned from a knee injury that limited him to 33 games last season. Nico Hischier, the number 1 general choice in the 17-18 version, entered his third season and was accompanied by fellow center Jack Hughes, the number 1 general choice in the June version.

In addition, Shero exchanged one-time Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban signed Wayne Simmonds as a free agent and acquired the rights to Nikita Gusev, who had played in the KHL in Russia.

The season did not go as planned. New Jersey lost the first six games and the team was 9-13-4 when Hynes, now the Nashville Predators coach, was fired.

Interim coach Alain Nasreddine plays the team a little better.

Harris said he spoke to Shero on Sunday afternoon and informed him of the decision. It happened less than 24 hours after the Devils defeated Washington 5-1 in one of their best games of the season.

“We are not doing these things lightly. We are opting for a long-term approach,” Harris said of his term at Shero. “But the reality is that we are now in our fifth season and we have made the play-offs once. It was just time for a change. “

Harris hopes the team will be competitive again in the near future, and notes that the franchise has many design choices and cap space.

Harris said that the Devils, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference rankings, would start a search for a new general manager.

Fitzgerald was overwhelmed by the firing.

“I drove in before the race and was asked to talk to our leadership group,” he said. “This was a few hours for myself. I know how much a whirlwind it has been for everyone here. I never thought I’d become such a general manager. “

Harris said the Devils are committed to Nasreddine and will consider Fitzgerland for the full-time GM job.

___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tom Canavan, The Associated Press