Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters presented the surviving members of the Doors for a blues performance of “Love Me Two Times” in 2016. The performance is part of The Doors: Break on Thru, an upcoming concert documentary in honor of the late keyboard player Ray Manzarek, who died of cancer in 2013.

In the clip, Hawkins covers Jim Morrison’s vocals on the 1967 song, supported by Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore. They are joined by Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo as well as Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, who plays iconic parts of Manzarek. “Love me twice, baby / because I’m going far,” sings Hawkins, ending with a howl while shaking a maraca.

“I don’t want to get emotional,” said Densmore in an exclusive interview with the documentary. “I’ve been listening to Ray’s game since he passed away, and [I’m] just amazed at his ability to split his mind into two musicians – the bass player and the keys – and all those licks. So talented, so unique. There is no one like him. “

Shot at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles in 2016, the concert documentary will be screened in theaters worldwide for a single night on February 12 – which would have been Manzarek’s 81st birthday. The documentary also features Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins, Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes, and singer-songwriter Andrew Watt. Tickets can be purchased here.

Krieger and Densmore will perform with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic on Thursday at the Homeward Bound charity concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Although the duo performing together is a rare event, Densmore told Rolling Stone that they had not repeated, “I’m used to it!” Calling musicians is like catching cats. “