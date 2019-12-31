Ray J and Princess Love welcome the baby after the Las Vegas drama

By
Suzanne Larosa
-
0
26
Ray J's wife, Princess Love, says she doesn't want to get married anymore
Loading...

Ray J and Princess Love welcomed a baby after his drama about the rapper's excursion to a Las Vegas strip club.

The 38-year-old rapper announced the happy news in a video posted on YouTube on Monday. But Ray J, who also shares Melody with Love, his 1-year-old daughter, took the opportunity to apologize for his wrongdoing.

Ray J and Princess LoveGetty Images for MTV

"I love you princess love! And my babygirl tune!" He captioned the post. "I never want to waste our time together. Sorry for everything. 2020 will be something (sic) very special. "

In November, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star revealed that her husband left her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas while she was 8 months pregnant so he could go to the strip club.

Ray J admitted that he made a mistake and said on "The Wendy Williams Show" in December: "Look, he's right, I'm not even going to defend him … Baby, I was wrong. You're right."

Princess Love announced that they were waiting in October.

They got married in August 2016.

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six (t) famous babies (t) princess love (t) ray j

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here