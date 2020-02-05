‘Ray Donovan’ canceled by Showtime After Seven Seasons

In a statement on Tuesday, February 4, Showtime confirmed that the series of crime drama Ray Donovan had completed its course on the network.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has ended his run on Showtime,” Showtime said in the statement.

“We are proud that the series ended in the midst of such a strong audience and in such a powerful tone. Our big thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work, “concluded the statement.

On January 19, Ray Donovan’s season 7 final was broadcast, which now also serves as the serial final.

The crime drama series, starring Liev Schreiber, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Jon Voight, was created by Ann Biderman and premiered in 2013.

When season 7 returned in November, the show had Ray (Schreiber) ‘working to be the man his family needs him for. While he is making progress with Dr. Amiot (five-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of the past. Between NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), a relentless NYPD officer looking for the truth and old and new customers, Ray tries to find the balance between repairing customers and repairing himself, “wrote Showtime in a logline.

The season 7 logline continued, “and when Feratti’s corruption brings back a piece of Mickey’s past (Jon Voight, in his Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning role) to New York, Ray is forced to look for answers on long In the meantime, Bunchy (Dash Mihok), hoping for a new start, bunk beds in Ray’s apartment and storage shelves at a pharmacy Terry (Eddie Marsan) is offered a new, unconventional chance of healing Daryll (Pooch Hall) trying to find out where he fits in the Donovan clan, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) are confronted with the reality of married life. “

After Ray Donovan’s season 7 ended last month, serial leader Schreiber thanked his fans for their “outpouring of love and support” and discussed the possibility of an 8th season.

“What a wonderful journey it has been. I’ve read your comments and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming,” the 52-year-old actor wrote his Instagram post.

“I know the big question for everyone is whether there will be a season 8. The truth is that it is in the hands of the network. So if you want more, contact them via @showtime, @raydonovan and @cbstv and let them know how you feel, “he added.” Anyway, it was a great ride and we must thank you all. xo Dear. “