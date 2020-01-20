Raw's WWE morale improved dramatically due to Paul Heyman

WWE morale was at a historic low last year. Many superstars considered quitting their jobs and moving to another promotion. Raw fell apart at the seams. However, one man seems to have turned things around in no time, Paul Heyman.

When WWE morale dropped to an all-time low last year, no one thought it could recover. However, when the company appointed Paul Heyman as the new managing director, there was a glimmer of hope. After a few months, things got dramatically better. It seems like the moral behind the scenes was the best in years.

One of the reasons that stars were much happier with the Raw brand is because management is more accessible. In the past, WWE wrestlers have never been heard when they broadcast their complaints. Now they seem to have found a welcome ear with Heyman.

Changing room hierarchy

Last year Seth Rollins was in an undesirable situation. With raw tanking in the reviews, management looked at him to lead the locker room and raw tapings. Unfortunately, things did not get any better and Rollins came under enormous pressure. Eventually the company decided to put Heyman in a leading role.

When the rosters resumed, there was a little delay to Rollins. Various leading-edge superstars have been added to the list, including AJ Styles and Randy Orton. Instead of Rollins running the dressing room alone, several people had to contact him instead.

The rise of leading WWE superstars in the roles of Raw and Heyman has changed things for the better. However, this is not the only way Raw has improved.

Paul Heyman pushes young superstars

In addition to improving WWE morale, Paul Heyman did his best to drive younger superstars. In previous years, the WWE primarily counted its veterans and was therefore always number one. However, the Heyman rule is different. He not only uses veterans properly, but also drives many younger superstars. As a result, we got some wonderful matches on Raw.

One of the best examples of Heyman’s reign was the feud between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy. The two have had some spectacular matches in the past few weeks and we can’t wait to see more.

Heyman seems to understand more than anyone else backstage what people expect from wrestling. Raw has improved dramatically in the eyes of many wrestling fans. Some might argue that it is even competing with NXT at the moment. Although there is still room for improvement, the difference between Raw this year and last year is indeed huge.

So what’s in the future for Raw. If Paul Heyman continues to lead as before, there will only be good things for the show in the future. Heyman may have saved the WWE and all is well.